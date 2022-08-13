Victoria Fuller sports all camo for ‘surprise’

Victoria Fuller stuns in camo. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller made her debut in Bachelor Nation when she was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

However, after some information came out about Victoria’s past, the fan favorite quickly became the talk of the franchise.

After a relationship with fellow alum and Bachelor, Chris Soules, during the pandemic, Victoria has gained even more fame and followers as a social media influencer.

Fans and alums continue to follow Victoria for her comments, bikini pictures, and barely-there outfits.

In only about a month and a half, viewers will get to see her in more of those revealing swimsuits as Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs.

In Victoria’s most recent photos, she shows off her inner country in a long-sleeved camo shirt, complete with a surprise at the end.

Victoria Fuller posed in full make-up and camo

In Victoria’s most recent Instagram post, she takes on different poses as she stuns in a face full of make-up, her nails and hair done, and sports her camo.

The first two pictures are similar as Victoria puts her hand to her head and looks directly at the camera, showing off her fully-lined lips, eyebrows filled in, and smoky eye shadow.

Her caption for the photos stated, “Happy Friday swipe for a surprise,” and then gave credit to her make-up artist.

As fans swiped to her third picture, however, Victoria could be seen giving the camera a rude hand gesture and sticking her tongue out.

Bachelor Nation fans reacted to Victoria Fuller’s photos

Kelsey Weier, one of Victoria’s best friends from the franchise, commented first on Victoria’s post as she declared, “Even in camo you’re hot [fire flame emoji].”

Madison Prewett, who ended up as the runner-up on Peter’s season of The Bachelor, posted twice as she said, “Mannnnn,” and “Oh,” with a fire flame and heart-faced emoji, respectively.

Lauren Bushnell Lane, who married country star, Chris Lane, also gave Victoria some heart-faced emojis.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi, who will be on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise with Victoria also commented twice as she said, “Not me ordering the same shirt,” and “Literally so hot 329 or die.”

Sierra Jackson from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor gave Victoria three red hearts to show her love for the post, photos, and Victoria herself.

As Victoria will try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise, fans are rooting for her to come away with a man. While Reality Steve has released the finale spoilers for the season, some fans prefer to wait and watch.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.