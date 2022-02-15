Victoria Fuller spends Super Bowl weekend with Natasha Parker, Kelsey Weier, and Kelley Flanagan

Victoria Fuller parties in LA with her The Bachelor Season 24 costars. Pic credit: ABC

Super Bowl weekend brought out plenty of Bachelor Nation stars, including Victoria Fuller, Natasha Parker, Kelley Flanagan, and Kelsey Weier from The Bachelor Season 24.

After competing for Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelor, the women built a bond and have maintained a friendship that they put on display while out in LA.

Victoria Fuller lives it up in Los Angeles

Victoria Fuller rocked several outfits over the Super Bowl weekend as she partied with familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise.

In a photo, Victoria shared to her Instagram stories, the influencer posed with Bachelor Nation costars Kelsey Weier and Kelley Flanagan, as well as actor Teala Dunn at an outdoor event.

Victoria, Teala, and Kelsey matched in white crop tops and jeans, while Kelley wore a formfitting denim bodysuit.

For shoes, the ladies displayed some variety. Kelsey went casual with sneakers, Kelley wore white heels, Teala wore wedges, and Victoria went with black high-heeled boots and accessorized her look with aviator shades.

Victora’s text over the photo read, “go sports.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

For a night event in Los Angeles, Victoria shared a post as she enjoyed a performance from rapper Drake.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria wore a brown low-cut mini dress with sheer sleeves and cutouts around the thighs. Victoria paired the look with white high-heeled boots and a ponytail.

Natasha Parker dazzles in red for first Super Bowl

Victoria’s good friend Natasha Parker was also in Los Angeles for the star-studded Super Bowl weekend.

Natasha Parker shared a video with Victoria at a party as they danced under red lights. Natasha tagged Victoria in the post and wrote “Too 💛💛.”

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha also shared a post to her Instagram page with several photos at SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl took place.

For the big game, Natasha wore a red crop top with cut-outs as well as jeans and red sunglasses that matched the color of her top.

Natasha revealed this was her first Super Bowl in her caption where she wrote, “Anything is possible” with a trophy emoji and the hashtags #LArams and #1stSuperbowl.

Natasha’s post was met with love from several Bachelor Nation stars, including Madison Prewett, who was also on Peter Weber’s season and Bri Springs from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor who also partied with Michelle Young over Super Bowl weekend.

It’s clear Bachelor Nation stars had a blast over the eventful weekend.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.