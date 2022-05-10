Victoria Fuller smokes a cigarette in a bra-less crop top

Victoria Fuller shows a different side of herself while in Nashville. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller competed for the heart of Peter Weber on 24 of The Bachelor, and while she didn’t win him over in the end, she has not fallen short in the world of social media.

These days, Victoria has furthered her modeling and fashion careers and continues to gain Instagram followers as she posts photos of herself traveling and modeling.

Victoria can often be seen modeling and showing off her beach body in tiny bikinis. However, this time, Victoria has taken a different approach to making a fashion statement.

What did Victoria Fuller wear in latest post?

Victoria recently took to her Instagram page and posed in olive green cargo pants, white canvas tennis shoes, and a small, white crop top to match.

That wasn’t the most surprising part of Victoria’s photos, though. Two other details seemed to stand out as fans commented. One, she was holding a cigarette in her hand, and two, she had no bra on under her tiny crop top.

As Victoria took these photos while on Broadway Street in Nashville, she captioned her post with, “don’t trust em. #broadwaygirls.”

What did viewers have to say about this new look?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans of Victoria’s alike commented on her post and photo details.

The first to respond to what Victoria posted was Natalie Joy, the girlfriend of the most decorated Bachelor Nation alum, Nick Viall. She wrote, “oh so she’s cold,” referring to the fact that you can see everything under Victoria’s crop top without a bra on.

Victoria commented to Natalie and said, “@nnataliejoy brr baby brrr.”

Kelley Flanagan, one of Victoria’s best friends from Peter’s season and still today, was the next to write on Victoria’s post. She declared, “Hunny, we know better … Mess with their head and drop it like it’s hot.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Other fans also stated the obvious about Victoria clearly being cold in her shirt, as they said, “It appears to be a tad cold in Nashville. (laughing/crying face emojis),” and “Outfit ur kidddinggg.”

However, one other viewer loved Victoria’s outfit, while a woman claimed Victoria looked innocent to her.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria has had her share of issues in the past that kept her from winning over Peter’s heart … for example, her alleged marriage break-ups. She also dated Chris Soules, The Bachelor from Season 19, but their relationship did not work out.

However, it seems that now Victoria is thriving as an influencer and in the modeling world. In fact, viewers can’t seem to get enough of Victoria Fuller’s Instagram posts and photos. And who knows, maybe fans will see her this summer on Paradise.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.