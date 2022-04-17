Victoria Fuller shows off in barely-there swimwear

Victoria Fuller posts another toned bikini pic. Pic credit: ABC

Since her time spent on The Bachelor and after, while in a relationship with Chris Soules, Victoria Fuller has taken to her love of fashion, beauty, and modeling.

After confirming her entry to become a Sports Illustrated finalist, Victoria was seen on social media in more swimwear. While she wasn’t named a finalist, her modeling hasn’t slowed down one bit.

Victoria has been traveling quite often as well, and she is currently in Costa Rica seeing the sights, soaking up the sun, and showing off her toned, beach body in various swimwear.

Victoria Fuller sizzles in black swimsuit

In one of her most recent posts, Victoria included two photos of her posing in a black one-piece swimsuit, complete with the entire middle and back cut-out.

Moreover, as Victoria’s pose turned a bit in the second photo, viewers could see that the swimsuit was also a thong.

Bachelor Nation fans can see Victoria up on one leg, on her tiptoe, facing the wall and balancing herself with one arm and hand out.

She captioned her photos and post by saying, “blocking all toe comments. @revolve @revolvefestival.”

What is the Revolve Festival?

The Revolve Festival is an event that usually parallels time with Coachella, and according to the chief brand officer of the Revolve Group, Raissa Gerona, “The essence of Revolve Festival this year remains the same: It’s a celebration of life and living it to its fullest where we always marry the things we are most known for – fashion, lifestyle, music and, most importantly, fun.”

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about Victoria’s look?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans could not get over Victoria’s look and attitude as she posed for the two photos and posted them on her Instagram.

The very first person to comment was Kelley Flanagan, a fellow contestant from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She wrote, “my lawd sista (hands clapping emoji).” The second to write something was Tayshia Adams, who said, “Go off (fire flame emoji).”

Next up to comment about Victoria’s stunning look was Demi Burnett, who has been in the spotlight quite a bit lately for her recent autism diagnosis and the fact that has recently said she’s never been happier. She posted twice saying, “Girl crop the feet next time and post a link to feetfinder if they wanna see them toes they can pay” and “Also ur so hot wow.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Other alums also posted in response to Victoria’s photos as well. Victoria Paul obviously couldn’t get over her love for Victoria as she wrote four comments, “i’m done,” “shook,” “sweating,” and “what!!!!” Moreover, Bachelor Nation alum, Luke Pell’s girlfriend, Amanda Mertz stated, “Hottest babe in all the land (two fire flame emojis).”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Kelsey Weier, a friend of Victoria’s and another Bachelor alum, wrote, “Buxton told me to tell you that you look (fire flame emoji),” and her other best friend and traveling buddy, Christen Whitney declared, “Effortlessly perfect.” Luke Combs’ wife, Nicole Combs, couldn’t resist a comment either for the gorgeous Victoria, as she joked, “TOE-tally cute.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

It seems like, even though she hasn’t found love yet, Victoria is loving life and doing what she enjoys through modeling, fashion, and beauty.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.