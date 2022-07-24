Victoria Fuller shows off backside in tight spandex

Victoria Fuller poses in spandex. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller turned heads in Bachelor Nation when she was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

While she started as a fan favorite, she quickly changed viewers’ minds after being accused of allegedly breaking up multiple marriages.

However, since the show, she has gained many followers on social media and has a lot of fans and fame.

As an influencer, Victoria continues to gain her viewers’ attention as she tends to pose in revealing and body-baring swimwear and outfits.

Recently, Victoria went to Mexico to film the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise and could have possibly found her person there.

For now, Victoria has mentioned how happy she is to be back home, doing her influence, and back on the social media circuit.

Victoria Fuller poses in tight spandex

On her Instagram page, Victoria posted three photos of herself in a sports bra and matching spandex shorts that show her toned backside.

As she turned to look at the camera, fans could see the definition Victoria had in her rear as she modeled the tight spandex for all to see.

In the third picture, Victoria can be seen leaning over as she takes her dog for a walk out on a path surrounded by trees in Nashville, Tennessee.

Victoria captioned her post and photos by saying, “home [green heart] and I’m never leaving. missed y’all.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans respond to Victoria’s post

Kelley Flanagan, who was also on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and later developed a relationship with Peter outside of the show during the worldwide pandemic, was the first to comment on Victoria’s post. She wrote, “love you, miss you and can’t wait to see you.”

Genevieve Parisi posted about Victoria’s photos next as she claimed of her backside, “That looks like a comfy pillow.” Both Genevieve and Victoria were down on the beaches of Mexico together as they both filmed Season 8 of BIP.

Serene Russell, a fan favorite from Clayton’s season and a contestant who filmed the upcoming BIP season with Victoria and Genevieve, stated, “bodyodyody.”

One guy, who is friends with Victoria and another Bachelor Nation alum, Kelsey Weier, declared, “This is the park I almost died at. @kelsey_weier I will never forgive you. But anyways you look great like always. [three fire flame emojis].”

Kiarra Norman and Christen Whitney, two more Bachelor Nation alums, commented, “a baddie [fire flame, peach emoji, and heart-faced emoji]” and “Never,” respectively.

Victoria Fuller continues to gain love and support from her followers each time she posts sizzling photos of herself.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.