Victoria Fuller poses in crop top and short shorts, channels her inner cowgirl

Victoria Fuller shows off her toned body in photos
Victoria took pictures of herself as she swept half her hair back and put on a full face of makeup as she showed off her midriff in a white crop top with the word howdy written across it.
She paired the shirt with a corduroy shacket unbuttoned and open as she rolled the sleeves up.
Sign up for our newsletter!
Victoria also donned some short shorts with pockets hanging out the bottoms of them and carried a black handbag as well. Moreover, she captioned her photos and post by writing “Howdy” and including a cowboy emoji after it.
Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved Victoria Fuller’s look
The first person to comment on Victoria’s pictures was one of her best friends from Bachelor Nation, Kelsey Weier, as she posted a fire flame emoji about Victoria’s outfit.
Genevieve Parisi, who filmed Bachelor in Paradise with Victoria this past summer, wrote, “Oh hey my honeyyyy [heart-faced emoji],” while Serene Russell, from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, commented with a red heart and fire flame emoji.
Other fans put down more heart emojis, as well as fire flames and hands-clapping ones, as they stated how gorgeous, beautiful, and stunning Victoria looked and always is.
Another user commented on her choice of outfit as the person exclaimed, “Love the Corduroy Jacket.”
Victoria Fuller has continued to amaze her followers with her fashion statements and revealing outfit choices.
Now, as the air date of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is quickly approaching, viewers can’t wait to see if Victoria leaves the beaches of Mexico engaged, dating, or alone.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.