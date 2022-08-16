Victoria Fuller poses in crop top and short shorts, channels her inner cowgirl

Victoria Fuller brings out her inner cowgirl. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller has gained numerous followers and even more fame since her time on The Bachelor with Peter Weber.

As she just recently returned from filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Victoria has been back on her social media accounts.

While Bachelor Nation is hopeful that Victoria will find her person on the beach, Reality Steve has given fans some insight if they so choose to read.

Victoria can be seen now as a social media influencer and continues to post photos of herself in bikinis, lingerie, and revealing outfits.

Most recently, Victoria has channeled her inner cowgirl as she took selfies of herself in her house.

The upcoming BIP contestant stunned her followers and fellow Bachelor alums as she posed in a crop top with barely-there shorts.