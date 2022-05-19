Victoria Fuller poses in black, barely-there lingerie

Victoria Fuller poses in a risque outfit. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller has taken the breath away, both good and bad, from Bachelor Nation alums and fans time and time again.

She started out as a fan favorite on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor until Peter’s ex-girlfriend told viewers she had broken up her friends’ marriages in the past.

However, since her stint on the show, fans have been rooting for her. They started again when she and Chris Soules, a former Bachelor, started dating during COVID-19.

Then they have kept up their support and love for Victoria as she has become one of the most pronounced social media influencers in the franchise.

Victoria Fuller shows off her gorgeous body in Rihanna’s clothing line lingerie

Typically, Victoria is known for her risqué ensembles, particularly in the swimwear and body-baring categories. Most recently, she has posted three photos of herself in lingerie.

On her Instagram page, Victoria could be seen posing in black, skimpy lingerie, made by Rihanna and her clothing line Savage X Fenty.

She captioned her three pictures by saying, “i missed u,” and tagged the clothing line before closing with a hashtag, “#savagexambassador.”

In the first two photos, Victoria could be seen with sultry, seductive looks as she looked down and then at the camera. The third is a video of her bopping her head continuously, with her hand against the wall and her abs popping.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans raved about Victoria’s photos

The first three to comment on Victoria’s pictures and posts were three alums from The Bachelor. Hannah Godwin posted, “an angel,” Kelsey Weier gave Victoria three fire flame emojis, and Christen Whitney added, “Drops phone*” because Victoria looked so hot in the lingerie.

Others added in their two cents about how Victoria looked, as one viewer wrote, “SHE IS BACK (red heart),” and another stated, “a dream.” One fan even exclaimed, “You are a goddess no matter what you do!!”

Another person recalled her prior photo and post of herself in Nashville, as she posed in a white, see-through crop top with no bra, holding a cigarette in her hand. He wrote jokingly, “Looks better w a cig in ur hand lol.”

Overall, fans cannot get enough of Victoria Fuller when she poses in barely-there swimwear that shows off her toned, tiny body, small crop tops that show her stomach, see-through outfits that leave little to the imagination, or any type of lingerie ensemble like she portrayed in this Instagram post.

