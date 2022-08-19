Victoria Fuller plays the piano in purple lingerie

Victoria Fuller shows off her lingerie. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller has had the attention of Bachelor Nation fans since she appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

After being on the show, and starting a relationship with another fellow Bachelor, Chris Soules, Victoria Fuller also became a well-known social media influencer.

As she continues to post photos of herself in revealing swimwear, barely-there outfits, and lingerie, she has gained more and more followers.

Fans can’t seem to get enough out of her posts and photos and were glad when she returned to her Instagram after filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While Reality Steve has put out his BIP weekly and season finale spoilers, some fans prefer not to know if Victoria, and others, ended up engaged or alone.

Now that Victoria is back, she has picked up right where she left off, impressing her Bachelor Nation fans.

Victoria Fuller wows fans as she posed in purple lingerie

Victoria Fuller could be seen on her Instagram page as she sat down on a piano bench and pushed on the keys to play.

She had her hair up in a ponytail and white crew socks scrunched, while sitting with her back straight and donning a flowery, purple lingerie set.

The bottoms had a cut out at the top, and in the second photo posted fans could see the front view where Victoria’s purple bra top was cut down.

In the third photo, Victoria provided viewers with a close-up of the lingerie and then also tagged Savage X Fenty By Rihanna in her caption, also adding that she, herself, is an Ambassador.

Victoria also added the question, “anyone need a lesson [piano key emoji],” in the caption as well.

Bachelor Nation alums react to Victoria Fuller’s post and photos

A fellow Bachelor Nation alum, and one of Victoria’s best friends, Kelsey Weier, commented first as she declared, “I might need to buy this… take all my money!”

Another friend of both Victoria and Kelsey, Kelley Flanagan, posted next by saying, “Such a cute set.”

Two other alums from the Bachelor world also took to Victoria’s comments section to give her some positive affirmations. Kit Keenan stated, “hottt,” while Genevieve Parisi, who was on Clayton Echard’s season as well as the upcoming season of BIP with Victoria, claimed, “Only from you.”

Michael Allio, the single dad from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, as well as a contestant from this season of BIP, also commented. He wrote, “No F’ing way! I wear this exact same thing at cello practice!”

Another alum previously linked to Amanda Stanton and Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, Robby Hayes, asked jokingly, “Hey, So What brand is that piano?”

As Victoria got comment after comment praising her body and confidence, fans look forward to her next post just to see what she comes up with.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.