Victoria Fuller lays out topless to catch some rays

Victoria Fuller stuns her followers. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller was a fan favorite during most of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

However, it changed many fans’ minds after Peter and viewers discovered some alleged news about her past.

After debuting on The Bachelor Season 24, Victoria returned to the franchise as she filmed the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, Season 8.

While the season won’t air this year until late September, the alums are back from filming now, and Reality Steve has some spoilers on who ends up engaged, who are still together, and who broke up.

Victoria has gained a great deal of fame and followers since her stint on The Bachelor as a social media influencer.

Now that she is back from filming, she has returned to her Instagram account, and fans can’t believe how she came out with a bang.

Victoria Fuller posed topless to catch some rays

Victoria seemed relaxed as she lay out topless with only a tiny pair of thong bikini bottoms and a sun hat.

Her toned legs and flat stomach were on full display, as she only covered her breasts with strands of her long, black hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned her photo by saying, “yes I know I’m pale; I’m working on it.”

Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t believe their eyes

Kelley Flanagan, who has remained great friends with Victoria since they both made it far in Peter Weber’s season, was the first to comment on Victoria’s topless picture. She exclaimed, “my lawd [four fire flame emojis].”

Natalie Joy, who has been dating Bachelor alum, Nick Viall, for a while, despite their 18-year age difference, posted next. Natalie declared, “ur absolutely kidding me. come over right now.”

Kelsey Weier, the third link to Victoria and Kelley’s alum friend group, claimed, “LA looks good on you!”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Three more Bachelor Nation alums took to Victoria’s comment section next to show their love for her and her amazing body.

Genevieve Parisi, who was on the beaches of Mexico with Victoria to film the upcoming season of BIP, asked, “Are you real.”

Serene Russell, from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and Jasmine Nguyen, from Peter’s season, both wrote similar statements.

Serene said, “you’re unreal,” and Jasmine wrote, “Unreal,” respectively.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

While Bachelor fans anxiously wait to see if Victoria found love herself down in Mexico, she seems to be having a relaxing time right now.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.