Victoria Fuller lays out in an itty bitty green bikini

Victoria stuns in a tiny bikini while sunbathing.

Victoria Fuller, a former contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, has loved posing in her swimwear and turning heads with her posts.

In fact, she recently confirmed her entry into the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Search and has been spotted at some of their events. Victoria’s beach-bod continued to be on display as she modeled swimwear on her social media.

What type of swimsuit did Victoria Fuller wear and post about this time?

In a recent post, Victoria posed laying down on a padded deck of a huge boat to catch some rays and show her fans her latest bikini.

In both of her posted photos, she is sporting a tiny olive green-colored string bikini. The bikini top donned quite a bit of skin, and her bottoms were v-string and tied high up on the sides.

Both pictures showed off Victoria’s long, slim legs, tight abs, and stomach.

Fans and Bachelor Nation alums were loving every bit of Victoria’s post. She captioned the post, “good afternoon ladies & disappointments.”

Many Bachelor Nation alums and fans responded to Victoria’s pictures

Kelley Flanagan, also from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and someone who dated him after the show aired, commented on Victoria’s photos first. She wrote, “myyyy lawwddd” to show some love.

Second up was one of Victoria and Kelley’s followers, and he reacted to the caption, commenting, “The caption (and then put three skulls and bone emojis).”

Bachelor Nation alums, Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Randone also commented. Rachael was the winner on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor after the duo was able to get over some racial controversy. Rachael commented, “Caption” under the post.

Chris Randone appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and he reacted to Victoria’s post writing, “Chill Fuller, we just woke up on west coast.”

Pic credit: @vfuller/Instagram

Victoria’s troubles on The Bachelor

While Victoria Fuller has had a great deal of success since The Bachelor aired, there was some controversy surrounding her during the show.

First and foremost, on her one-on-one date with Peter, he took her to a private concert; however, this private concert was super awkward for Victoria. The headliner, Chase Rice, and Victoria had “dated” according to Victoria, but to Chase, it wasn’t quite like that.

Regardless, this confused Peter even more, but he did keep Victoria around after the date. Actually, she made it all the way to hometown dates. It was there that things really went south for her and Peter.

It was during Victoria’s hometown that Peter’s ex-girlfriend approached him and told him that Victoria had broken up marriages in the past…and not just any marriages, but some marriages of her own past friends.

From here, it all goes downhill. Peter wasn’t truly into the date, and he confronted Victoria about what he had been told. Victoria got super defensive and upset, and Peter actually left without even meeting her family. Despite all of this, Peter still gave her a rose at the end of the hometown dates.

