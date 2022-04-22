Victoria Fuller just said she wants to go on Bachelor in Paradise this summer

Victoria Fuller says she wants to go to Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller first appeared in the Bachelor franchise when she was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. At first, Victoria seemed like a front-runner, but after her one-on-one date to the concert where Chase Rice, an ex of hers, played for her and Peter, things started to go downhill from there.

While emotional at times, Victoria was later questioned by Peter after he was told by his ex-girlfriend, that Victoria had a reputation for breaking up marriages.

Clearly, the two didn’t last on Peter’s season, but Bachelor Nation fans always wondered why Victoria never went on Bachelor in Paradise after that.

Well, now fans may just have the answer they want. It appears that Victoria, after being a guest on the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and its co-hosts Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker, might just try it out.

What exactly did Victoria Fuller have to say about going on Bachelor in Paradise this coming season?

When asked on the podcast if she would ever consider going to Paradise, Victoria replied by saying, “Yeah, I am open to going to ‘Paradise.’ I don’t see why not. I think ‘Paradise’ is a great place to meet somebody.”

She did say, “It does move fast, and that part scares me a little bit. I usually like to take my time with things. But I’m open to that. I hope that someone would want to pursue me and put all of their energy into our relationship if they liked me.”

Victoria went on to tell the co-hosts how much she loves it when couples leave the show engaged and enjoys the success stories, especially Joe and Serena’s.

The co-hosts think that Paradise would be a great fit for Victoria to find love

Natasha stated that she thought it’d be a good place for Victoria to find love because Victoria knows what she wants. She has already been a part of the franchise, she’s been in love, and she knows what she is looking for in a man and a relationship.

Joe added, “I think Natasha hit the nail on the head saying that you know what you want in a relationship. That’s very important. I think a lot of people don’t know what they want or they’re just going for the experience, which is fine, but when you do have a purpose, you’ll know pretty quickly if it’s going to work.”

Victoria chimed in that if she went, she would be all in and ready and willing to find love and a serious relationship. She added that she just really wants to meet someone to spend her life with, and she feels like she is at the age where she is definitely ready to do just that.

After their discussion, Joe asked Victoria if she had any advice for any potential men who might want to form a relationship or connection with her in Paradise.

Victoria declared, “Make it known that you like me. I don’t play games. It doesn’t work with me. Just show me that you like me and by doing so, pursue me.”

While Victoria doesn’t have anyone specific in mind that she would want to see on the beach, she is open to talking to and getting to know, the men there. After all, she does have the swimwear to stun the guys on the show. For the entire podcast, and more with the co-hosts and Victoria, click here.

