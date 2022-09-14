Victoria Fuller is braless in elegant blue dress

Victoria Fuller continues to impress followers with her fashion. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller looked feminine and elegant recently in a blue dress.

Victoria entered the spotlight when she appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber.

Peter was attracted to Victoria, and she made it all the way to fantasy suites.

However, Peter ultimately chose to send Victoria home and bring Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett into his final two.

Since the show, Victoria gained loads of followers, with 580k followers currently on Instagram.

Her following is likely to grow even more when she returns to television this fall.

Victoria will be one of the cast members of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Victoria Fuller shows off figure in flowy dress

Victoria Fuller took to her Instagram Stories to share a pretty photo from an overcast day in North Carolina.

In the photo, Victoria was mid-walk while going braless in a soft blue dress with a low-cut neckline. She completed the look with white heels, hoop earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Victoria looked off to the side with glam makeup, and her hair slicked back in a half-up, half-down do.

The Bachelor Nation star held a glass in one hand while walking in a fairytale-like setting with greenery, yellow flowers, a well, and a cloudy sky behind her.

Victoria wrote over the photo, “goodbye nyc hello North Carolina,” with a white heart emoji.

Victoria Fuller surprised she joined Bachelor in Paradise

Victoria Fuller is returning to television as one of the cast members of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

During The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All, Victoria appeared during a segment with fellow upcoming BIP Season 8 cast members to promote the season.

At the Men Tell All, Victoria was joined by The Bachelorette Season 17 fan favorite Andrew Spencer and The Bachelor Season 26 stars Genevieve Parisi and Serene Russell.

The four teased the show, and when Victoria spoke, she admitted she was just as surprised as anyone that she signed on for the show.

Victoria shared how she’s 28, and since she’s still single, she figured Bachelor in Paradise could be an opportunity to find love.

Victoria initially tried to find love with Peter Weber on The Bachelor Season 23, and while she and Peter had a spark, she ultimately left the season single.

Time will tell if Victoria’s second shot at love within The Bachelor franchise is successful.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.