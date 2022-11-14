Victoria Fuller in skintight pants shows off ‘new appendage’

Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller wows in all black to show off her purse. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller recently highlighted her curves in an all-black ensemble.

The Bachelor Nation beauty filmed herself opening up a stylish Prada bag she deemed her “new appendage.”

Victoria appeared excited about her latest accessory and in good spirits after being at the center of recent Bachelor Nation rumors.

While Victoria’s love story with Johnny DePhillipo is currently unfolding on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, there are rumors that another polarizing Bachelor Nation star has captured Victoria’s heart.

Victoria nor her rumored new significant other, Greg Grippo, have outright confirmed the relationship rumors, although Nick Viall did majorly hint at their romantic connection in a “soft launch” video.

It seems Victoria has to remain silent on the issue until Bachelor in Paradise concludes, and in the meantime, she’s keeping fans captivated with her sleek sense of style.

Victoria Fuller models curves and black purse

Victoria Fuller took to Instagram to film herself in a living room as she unveiled her Prada purse with gold embellishments.

Victoria placed the black purse on her arm, which went perfectly with her all-black ensemble as she posed from different angles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star wore a long-sleeve lace black top with skintight black leather pants that hugged her curves. She also wore her dark tresses in a half-up half-down style, and her makeup was flawless with dewy skin, glossy lips, and a full brow.

Referencing her purse, Victoria wrote, “my new appendage.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria loved the purse so much that she even spotlighted the bag on her Instagram page.

In a recent share, Victoria posted a photo of the purse resting on a wood table with a green drink, and she captioned the post, “italian leather.”

Victoria Fuller is a Savage x Fenty ambassador

Victoria often uses her striking beauty to promote singing superstar Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand.

As an ambassador, Victoria has shared plenty of steamy shots in the brand’s attire.

In one post, Victoria shared photos pumping gas in a skin-bearing black bra and black sweats with green and white Nikes.

The final slide in the post saw Victoria accentuating her abs and chest in a black bra, sweats, and hoodie.

She captioned the post with a black heart while tagging Rihanna’s brand and using the hashtag #savagexambassador.

As Victoria keeps the fashionable posts coming, fans must stay tuned to see how her journey for love concludes on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.