Victoria Fuller has summer glow in stringy bikini

Victoria Fuller flaunted a summer glow in her recent selfie.

The Bachelor Season 24 star looked ready for a dip in the pool while wearing a colorful and stringy bikini.

Victoria appeared cool, calm, and collected as Bachelor in Paradise rumors about her continue to swirl.

Victoria Fuller poses in busty swimwear

Victoria Fuller took to her Instagram stories to share a photo from the torso up as she exuded summer vibes.

The Bachelor Nation star flaunted her glowy skin while sitting in a car and posing with a tan textured bucket hat. She completed the look with solid black sunglasses and a colorful bikini top that featured a low-cut and straps around her tanned torso.

Victoria placed a manicured finger on her cheek as she smiled with her long dark hair hanging down and accessing her swimwear look with hoop earrings.

It’s likely fans will be seeing a lot more of Victoria’s swimwear style when Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 returns.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

When does Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 return?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is airing later in the year than usual.

While in the past Bachelor in Paradise was a summertime staple, this year the spinoff will air in September.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27.

ABC has not released the official cast list, but several Bachelor Nation faces have been linked to the season including Victoria Fuller.

What has been officially confirmed so far is that Jesse Palmer will take on the hosting role for the upcoming season.

The franchise appears to be backing Jesse as the official replacement for Chris Harrison across all shows, after last season saw several celebrities serving as Bachelor in Paradise’s guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Titus Burgess, and Lil Jon.

A familiar face, Wells Adams, will return to the show as BIP’s signature bartender despite many fans hoping he would have been promoted to host.

Another exciting development for fans is that the show will air two episodes a week.

With ABC’s hit celebrity dancing competition Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+, Bachelor in Paradise will take over the show’s time slot and give fans double the content each week.

While there’s been lots of speculation and spoilers surrounding Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, time will tell which Bachelor Nations stars find love when the show returns this fall.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.