Victoria Fuller attends a wedding in a black dress with major slit all the way up the side

Victoria Fuller wears a dress with a major slit. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller became well-known and made into an almost instant star as she debuted on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

As a fan favorite at first, she soon became questioned and upset when Peter’s ex-girlfriend visited him in his hometown and told him of the news that Victoria had allegedly broken up numerous marriages and relationships.

Since the show aired, though, Victoria has become famous with her followers on Instagram and also with her revealing swimwear and outfits.

Most recently, Victoria has once again captured her viewers’ attention as she has posted multiple photos of herself on Instagram.

What did Victoria Fuller wear on Instagram this time?

As Victoria attended her friend’s wedding, she wore a stunning black formal gown. The dress has a slit all of the way up her right leg, past her underwear line. It was also strapless, with silver sparkles throughout the dress.

Victoria captioned her post by saying, “the wedding of the century & memories that will last a lifetime. I love your love Allison & Garrett Grayson.”

In her photos, Victoria could be seen posing by herself, with the gorgeous bride, taking shots, and with other guests at the wedding.

It seemed as if Victoria had the night of her life with friends and the newly married couple, as she smiled, laughed, drank, and danced the night away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bachelor Nation weighs in on Victoria’s look

Two fans talked about how much they love Victoria and how she is always herself and doesn’t care what others think about her. One wrote, “You’re literally a model. How do I look like you and shade men like you do? (three heart-faced emojis).”

Another exclaimed, “DON’T PLAY WITH HERRRR (two heart-faced emojis).”

Others included fire flame emojis and talked about how cute Victoria looked in her photos.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Still, others weighed in on her look and the dress she wore to the wedding. One posted, “Wow babe (with three heart-faced emojis),” while two others called her pretty and a beautiful angel.

Pic credit:@vlfuller/Instagram

Bachelor Nation fans are always waiting to see just what Victoria will wear on her social media outlets next. But even more, they can’t wait to see if she is on that Bachelor in Paradise list of contestants.

She has expressed interest in going if asked, and fans said they would love to see her there. After relationships with Peter Weber and Chris Soules, both Bachelor Nation men, they hope she will be able to find love on the beach.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.