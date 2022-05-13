Vicky Pattison needs opinions in skintight spandex

Vicky Pattison showed off her curves in a skintight spandex jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Vicky Pattison drove her Instagram followers wild in a sexy outfit that she most definitely posted in an attempt to set pulses racing.

The Geordie Shore star wore a skintight jumpsuit that hugged her body in all the right places and showed off her curves. The jumpsuit featured was in maroon color, and had a low neckline that enhanced her chest.

Vicky paired the sizzling ensemble with strappy, nude-colored heels and a matching nude clutch.

Vicky posed in a skintight spandex outfit on Instagram

She posted a series of shots posing in the outfit in the entryway of a house, all looking slightly different, with a sultry-looking face and a smiling one.

Her hair was down in loose waves, and her makeup included a smokey eye and very tan skin.

She captioned the stunning shot, “Couldn’t choose just one… which is your favourite??! Shop the look on my insta story… @missyempire #ad.”

There were tons of kind comments from her fans, including fire and heart emojis, whereas some comments were just plain funny. While one follower wrote, “Omggggg love,” another hilariously wrote, “This years Met Gala Look – sexy poo.”

Vicky posted a shot of her wearing shaping tape instead of a bra

A few days later, Vicky posted a video advertising Perky Pair, a shaping tape for breasts. In it, Vicky is seen wearing a super low-cut dress with a neckline that goes all the way to her belly button.

In the first part of the video, she is seen with her boobs down, no makeup, messy hair, and in the second part her boobs are lifted thanks to the shaping tape, and her hair and makeup look absolutely gorgeous.

The first part of the caption read, “Top Titty Transformation… thanks to @perkypearofficial original lift and shape tape.”

Her followers loved the post, and felt she was being real for showing herself with her hair in a bun and no makeup. One fan wrote, “Love the fact you show your normal self. An inspiration to all women.”

Vicky showed off her assets in black lingerie

The Ex on the Beach star is no stranger to showing off her body on Instagram, recently posting a shot of herself in a black lingerie set. She was seen looking at the camera with a sultry gaze, and dressed in a sexy bra, panties, and suspenders.

Though, in the second shot she was shown looking freezing in a red bikini, and wrote in her caption that the typical British weather meant she was freezing cold the majority of the photoshoot.

She wrote, “Typical British weather absolutely done us and I spent the vast majority of my day freezing my t*ts off, getting soaked in the p***ing down rain and hugging my hot water bottle in between takes.”