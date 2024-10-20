Vicki Gunvalson slams Tamra Judge’s autism claims: ‘It was all for attention’

Several people have called BS on Tamra Judge’s recent claim that she was diagnosed as being on the spectrum, and now her former friend Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum blasted the blonde beauty during an episode of her podcast and expressed doubt at her declaration.

Tamra has been getting backlash ever since she publicly shared the news with her co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, minutes after leaving her first therapy session.

The RHOC star later took to social media and noted that her mental health wasn’t strong enough to withstand the blowback and that, from now on, she would deal with the issue privately.

However, she addressed the topic again on Two T’s in a Pod, admitting that she spoke too soon.

The 57-year-old also apologized and admitted that she felt horrible and did not mean to insult or get sympathy with news of her diagnosis.

Meanwhile, many have questioned the timing of Tamra’s revelation, which came out while she was getting brutal backlash for her behavior this season.

Vicki also aired suspicion at the timing and noted that Tamra is not autistic, she’s just an “a**hole,” and an “attention seeker.”

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson slams ‘attention seeker’ Tamra Judge after autism claims

The RHOC alum was quite vocal on the latest episode of My Friend, My Soulmate My Podcast with co-host Christian Gray.

Vicki reflected on all the drama surrounding Tamra in recent months and the negative response she’s received and reasoned that she was trying to garner sympathy by sharing her diagnosis.

“She’s looking for sympathy,” reasoned Vicki. “She doesn’t have empathy… if I’m hurting or hurting or anybody’s hurting, she’ll come after you. That’s not autism that is being an a**hole.”

Vicki says Tamra is a ‘narcissist’

Vicki also addressed Tamra’s Instagram post where she responded to the backlash and claimed she wanted to be more private going forward.



“I called bulls**t,” exclaimed Vicki, who reasoned that Tamra’s therapy was prompted by the negative reaction she’s received from viewers regarding her “mean girl” antics.

“This therapist over a Zoom call diagnosed her with being on the spectrum,” shared Vicki, who noted that autism cannot be diagnosed after one therapy session.

“She is a narcissist, and I don’t think that is something up for negotiation.

The OG of the OC questioned why Tamra would make her diagnosis public if not for attention, adding, “It’s for people to feel sorry for her.”

“I’m over it!” Vicki exclaimed, “It was all for attention.”

Check out Vicki’s interview below.



The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.