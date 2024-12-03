Vicki Gunvalson says John Janssen lives in a ‘little shack’ and doesn’t have much money

John Janssen will learn that you don’t mess with the OG of the OC or any of her friends.

Vicki Gunvalson is going in on “Johnny J” and his fiance, Alexis Bellino after she pulled that unexpected spreadsheet stunt on Thanksgiving Day.

The sheet showed that John spent 455,000 on Shannon Beador during their relationship.

Vicki slammed their behavior, warning the returning Real Housewives of Orange County star that her soon-to-be husband might also add up her expenses like he did with Shannon Beador.

Speaking of expenses, Vicki claimed John is not as rich as some might believe, claiming his Orange County property is a rental and not much to look at, calling it a “little shack.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Vicki’s comments follow John’s interview with Entertainment Tonight, in which he attempted to clear his name after Shannon said she footed the bill during the first few years of their romance.

RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson says John Janssen lives in a “little shack”

The Bravo star has never been one to bite her tongue, and after the way John treated Shannon, she’s not his biggest fan.

She discussed the latest RHOC happenings on My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, including Johnny J’s interview and Alexis’ spreadsheet.

“Why is she in his finances?” questioned Vicki, adding that John tracking everything he paid for in the relationship is “bizarre.”

According to the breakdown of those receipts, he spent almost half a million dollars on Shannon over the years.

During an interview with Carlos King, Alexis claimed that John offered to pay her Bravo salary to prevent her from returning to RHOC.

Vicki’s co-host Christian Gray questioned how he came into so much money, but according to Vicki, he’s far from wealthy.

“I don’t think he has that much money,” she said, explaining that John sold his portion of an insurance practice he co-owned with four others, but it “wasn’t an exorbitant amount of money.”

“He rents a place on the water, two bedrooms, one bath, piece of s**t, no garage; it is not nice,” said the 62-year-old.

Vicki reasoned that Alexis can’t move into John’s home because there’s no space for her clothes or even a blender.

“It’s a little shack,” she added.

Vicki slams Alexis Bellino after she posts receipts

John, or as Vicki calls him “Dirty John,” wasn’t the only one who got dragged by the mom of two on her podcast.

She also had some words for her nemesis Alexis, telling her, “Shannon has a lot of receipts as well, so sit down!”

“She’s out of her mind,” added the RHOC star. “Go away… nobody cares about what he spent his money on.”

Check out Vicki’s podcast below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.