Vicki Gunvalson mocks Alexis Bellino for saying RHOC is her ‘career’: ‘She has a rude awakening’

Alexis Bellino’s recent social media post garnered plenty of reaction from The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers.

However, Vicki Gunvalson also responded to the post, mocking her costar for referring to her friend role on the show as a “career.”

The OG of the OC reasoned that Alexis is in for a “rude awakening” and teased that her return to the franchise might be short-lived.

Vicki has been very vocal about her disdain for the 47-year-old due to her treatment of Shannon Beador.

The viewers have also trashed Alexis all season due to her behavior on the show. She joined forces with her fiance—Shannon’s ex, John Janssen—to disparage the mom of three.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alexis’s entire storyline has centered around the 60-year-old, and after brutal backlash from RHOC fans, she spoke out and blamed editing for how things have played out onscreen.

In a lengthy social media post, she claimed that what we’ve seen in “her career” is not real and that the show has been edited to paint her in a bad light.

RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson throws shade at Alexis Bellino

Vicki Gunvalson caught a whiff of Alexis’s lengthy message, speaking out against her portrayal on the show.

The Instagram post was reshared online, and RHOC viewers have been sounding off.

One commenter retorted, “Hilarious. These people make a fortune on housewives (career 🙄) and when they know they screwed up, start blaming producers, HELLO Brandi Glanville type.”

Vicki responded to the Instagram user and clarified a few things while throwing major shade at Alexis.

“She didn’t make a fortune this season. She was casted as a ‘friend’ only!” noted the OG.

“If she thinks RHOC is a ‘career,’ she has a rude awakening. I don’t think she’s ever had a career!! Maybe she should consider getting one because hopefully, this is a 1 season appearance. CAREER. 😂😮,” added Vicki.

Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

Vicki says friends of the show are paid ‘very very little’

Alexis seems to have filmed just as much as the full-time Housewives as she’s been featured in every episode.

However, despite getting the same amount of airtime as her costars, their paychecks don’t look the same.

In case you forgot, the returning RHOC star is only a friend this season, a role she says she will never take on again.

Nonetheless, it’s too late to change that now, and according to Vicki, the returning RHOC star is not getting paid for all the drama she’s been causing.

In response to Alexis’ claim that the show is her career, a viewer noted, “I thought ‘friends’ didn’t get paid.”

Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

However, Vicki clarified that misconception, noting that they are paid but “very, very little.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.