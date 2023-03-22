90 Day Fiance alum Veronica Rodriguez showed she is ready for spring with her wardrobe.

The 37-year-old mom of one took to her Instagram page to model three different spring-inspired outfits and one bathing suit look.

The video was taken in an outdoor woodsy setting as Veronica stepped into the frame from the side. The first outfit she rocked consisted of white mid-waisted shorts paired with a hot pink quarter-sleeve top, a Panama hat, and beige open-tied sandals.

The next ensemble Veronica strutted in was a sleek black one-piece swimsuit that she wore with an open, light beige coverup. She accessorized with a woven bag on her arm, oversized sunglasses on her head, and black sandals on her feet.

The third look was a flower-patterned maxi shirt that she wore with a light brown bodysuit and brown sandals.

The fourth and final look saw Veronica in a billowing short-sleeved white dress with pink and teal accented flowers.

In her caption, Veronica remarked, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but spring is right around the corner and I’m ready with these cute new looks from @salty_crush_aus.” She also directed her audience to check out her “full try-on” in her Stories and told fans where to find her link to the outfits.

Veronica Rodriguez endorses Palladio Beauty

Through an ad on her Instagram page, Veronica showed her endorsement and love of a product by Palladio Beauty.

Palladio Beauty offers “Botanical & Vitamin Infused Makeup” that is cruelty-free and can be found on Amazon.

They are best known for their CC cream, which is what Veronica uses, but they also have contouring sticks, color lip glosses, blush, brushes, and eyeshadow pallets.

In her promotional video, Veronica put the Palladio Beauty CC cream on a brush and buffed it into the skin on one half of her face, giving it an even tone. She showed the camera the difference between the two sides of her face, and it was noticeable that the one with the Palladio Beauty CC cream had a polished look.

In her caption, Veronica gushed, “@palladiobeauty cc cream absolutely speaks for itself! It provides beautiful natural coverage evening out your skintone and correcting any redness while nourishing your shin with vitamin c and peptides.”

Veronica Rodiguez fans can catch her on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk this season

Veronica was recently a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which finished airing a few months ago.

For fans of Veronica, they can catch her on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk this season, where she dishes on new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way with her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm.

The pair have become 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk staples over the years and only took a hiatus when Veronica was featured on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The pair are known for their ruthless and sassy opinions and charismatic dynamic on the hit spinoff.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.