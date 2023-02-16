90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez set pulses racing over Valentine’s Day while she wore a flattering red dress.

Not only did the ex-fiancee of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm look red hot, but she also caught the attention of her love interest Jamal Menzies.

Veronica made a TikTok video in the dress that she then reshared on Instagram, where Jamal got a glimpse.

The video started with Veronica sitting down cross-legged in front of a fireplace and next to a floral arrangement. She was wearing a plunging spicy red dress with ruching in the middle while the skirt flowed down her bottom half. She went barefoot while wearing the dress that had a high slit.

Veronica had her hair styled down and in soft waves down both her shoulders. Her makeup looked refined and simple as her red lip color choice popped.

The song Flowers X When I Was Your Man by Mylie Cyrus and Bruno Mars played in the background as Veronica put her hand over her heart before pointing at the flowers next to her.

The frame showed Veronica lying on a couch before popping up with the song’s tune.

The video cut to Veronica standing beside her fireplace and answering a white telephone on the mantle. The video’s final shot featured Veronica slinking around the living room before breaking into a dance as the song continued playing.

Jamal Menzies flirted with Veronica Rodriguez over her red-hot Valentine’s Day post

Jamal Menzies is the son of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kimberly Menzies.

Veronica and Jamal met after Veronica slid into his DMs after seeing him on the Tell All for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She asked about recommendations in Jamal’s native San Diego, and he offered to take her out personally.

The pair hit it off, and Jamal was revealed to be Veronica’s love interest during the Tell All for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Now, it seems the pair have kept up their connection based on Jamal’s reaction to Veronica’s Valentine’s Day post.

Jamal landed in the comments with “👀😮‍💨” emoji expressions.

Veronica replied to Jamal’s seemingly flirtatious comment by saying, “thanks papi 😘.”

Veronica and Jamal had an Instagram comments exchange. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

Veronica Rodriguez endorses Colon Broom

When Veronica is not looking sensational for personal social media posts, she often shares pictures and videos from her various endorsements.

Her most recent promotion was for Colon Broom, a fiber-based supplement meant to help regulate bowel movements.

Veronica supported the product and touted how it helped her in the video.

As she held up and posed with the Colon Broom container before dancing for joy, Veronica had a message over the video that said, “Why I love Colon Broom.”

Next, several blurbs appeared one by one that explained how the product worked for her.

She said Colon Broom “Lowers risk of diabetes and ‘bad’ cholesterol.” She added, “[Colon Broom] works as a prebiotic for healthy gut bacteria,” “Visibly improved skin health,” and it “reduces bloating.”

Veronica gave a discount code in her caption and dropped the hashtags #healthygut and #beatthebloat.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.