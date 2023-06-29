Veronica Rodriguez declares ‘it’s officially summer’ in stunning poolside bikini photos

Veronica Rodriguez is ready for the summer, and she made that very clear with a slew of bikini-clad photos.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a full-on poolside photoshoot as she enjoyed her outdoors with a furry friend to keep her company.

Veronica’s bestie, Tim Malcolm, was nowhere in sight, but as you might have noticed, she’s been having fun with a few other cast members recently.

The exes are known for their hilarious and snarky banter on the 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, but earlier this month, Veronica swapped Tim out for another lovable TLC personality, Loren Brovarnik.

The duo made it a girl’s night for a new twist on the spinoff, and people loved it.

That’s not to say there’s any trouble in paradise between Tim and Veronica, the two are as close as ever, and we’ll likely see them together again very soon.

Veronica Rodriguez says ‘it’s officially summer’ as she poses in a black bikini

Veronica posted some stunning bikini photos on Instagram as she rocked a flattering black two-piece while hanging poolside.

The snaps showed a bare-faced Veronica looking gorgeous as she smiled for the selfies with the large pool behind her.

In the last few photos, the 37-year-old was photobombed by her fur baby, who showed her lots of love as the camera captured the cute moment.

“It’s officially summer and pool and beach season!!! Which do you prefer? I’m a beach over pool kinda gal but swipe to see the cutest photo-bomber ever (Kimber is definitely a pool girlie),” Veronica captioned the post.

Veronica Rodriguez and Loren Brovarnik enjoy girl’s night on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

When Veronica is not busy taking poolside photos, she’s on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk giving her opinion on the 90 Day Fiance cast.

However, they switched things up recently, and instead of Tim, we saw Veronica with Loren Brovarnik, and the two women had a great time.

“Who caught @lorenbrovarnik and I in the @90dayfiance guest house last night?” wrote Veronica. “Even though she lives in South Florida and I visit all the time we had never met and had the best girls night!!! Who do you think will be in the guest house next week?”

Viewers raved about the new twist after Veronica posted a photo of her and Loren on the couch.

“This show was so good! Nice twist TLC, Veronica and Loren you were ok too, 😂😂 only kidding, you guys were great!” wrote one commenter.

“That was fun watching you two together on pillow talk,” said someone else.

Another person exclaimed, “❤️ this so much. Both you girls rock. The most real people on 90 Days & Annie.”

Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

One viewer wrote, “Loved you both! You both make the show better!!”

“I❤️you both. My two favorite 90 day ladies!!!” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.