Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera is ready for Valentine’s Day, and she rocked some gorgeous outfits just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

Vee may not have been a regular cast member during her time on Teen Mom 2, but she’s garnered quite a fan base since appearing on MTV.

The 31-year-old podcast host loves to share her beauty and fashion tips with her 565,000 Instagram followers and did just that earlier this week.

Vee recorded a Reel set to a remix of Needed Me x Streets by DJ Fronteo and showed off several stunning looks ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Filming from inside her home, Vee first modeled a pair of black leather pants paired with a white, backless crop top with long sleeves and rhinestone detailing across the back.

The Puerto Rican stunner looked absolutely gorgeous in the outfit, and she added a hot pink blazer and matching pink, strappy heels to give her look some extra pizazz.

Vee Rivera brings the heat for her Valentine’s Day try-on

The social media influencer kept her leather pants on for her next look but swapped her top for a floral print, off-the-shoulder ruched bodysuit. Instead of hot pink heels, Vee changed into black ones and added a black shoulder bag with chain detailing, the perfect accessory to her ensemble.

Vee changed into a pale pink ruched bodycon dress for her third outfit. The off-the-shoulder design delivered a feminine touch, and she showed how versatile a pair of black heels are by wearing them again with the dress.

Showing off her incredible physique, Vee slayed in a black one-shoulder minidress. Adding a pop of color, Vee wore a light pink purse with fuzzy detailing and some oversized black sunglasses for a chic vibe. She paired the dress with nude-colored heels, highlighting her shapely legs.

Turning up the va-va-voom factor, Vee donned a red dress with a lace-up back and split-thigh hem. The formfitting number, which she topped off with a black leather jacket, was the perfect choice for a Valentine’s Day date night.

The brunette beauty didn’t stop there, though — for her final showstopping look Vee sported a floral-print skirt and a wrap-tie blouse that tied in a bow at her lower back.

Vee’s looks are fashionable and affordable

Vee captioned her post, “🌹 Valentines Day Look Book 🌹 All of these outfits are affordable and perfect for a date night! Which one would you rock?! 💕.”

She linked all of her Valentine’s Day looks on her LikeToKnowIt page. Many of her pieces came from Shein, a stylish yet affordable women’s clothing platform.

The former MTV star proved that you don’t have to break the bank to look fantastic. Her red bodycon dress is currently on sale for just $9.98 on Shein.com, and her backless crop top is only $8.49 from the same brand.

Vee’s black dress is from Amazon and comes in various colors for just $29.99. Among her other Shein finds are the pale pink mesh dress, retailing for $24, the bodysuit for $15, and her leather pants for $20.

Vee has found success as a realtor, beauty brand entrepreneur, and podcast host since her time on Teen Mom 2

Vee, real name Vetzabe, has put her knack for beauty and fashion to good use. The wife to Jo Rivera launched her own beauty brand, Vivia Belleza, which offers a range of products from makeup to accessories and everything in between.

Vee has also become a successful influencer with her social media presence. She has plugged products ranging from dog food from The Farmers Dog to skincare products such as Nova Beauty and the popular home furnishings retailer Ashley Furniture.

She’s also a licensed realtor in her home state of Delaware and co-hosts two podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama and Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.