Vee Rivera talks return to reality TV with podcast co-host Kailyn Lowry: ‘It’s a dream of ours’

Vee Rivera and Kailyn Lowry no longer film for the Teen Mom franchise, but the podcasting duo say they hope to return to reality TV.

Vee and Kailyn’s relationship may not have started on the right foot, but the ladies have worked through their issues and have become close in recent years.

The former MTV stars share one major thing in common: Jo Rivera, Vee’s husband and the father of Kailyn’s eldest son, Isaac.

Not only that but Vee and Kailyn teamed up in 2020 to launch their podcast, aptly named Baby Mamas No Drama, which recently snagged a Webby Award.

With the success they’ve found as podcast co-hosts, Vee says that she and Kailyn would like to parlay that into a reality show of sorts, focusing on their entrepreneurial achievements.

Vee, real name Vetzabe, recently chatted with The Sun and talked about making a return to the small screen, something she says she and Kailyn have “definitely” discussed and would consider a “dream.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera says she and Kailyn Lowry are ‘keeping their fingers crossed’ about their own reality TV spinoff

“I think I’m done with reality TV for now, unless it was like for the podcast, then I’d be down,” Vee told the outlet.

“If we could, like, do more of what we wanted to do, I think that’s something that we would like if we could have a little more control,” the mom of one added. “I would love for it to focus more on us as moms who are just entrepreneurs and things that we do with our kids.”

Rather than focus on the drama in their lives, much like their storylines did on Teen Mom 2, Vee says she’d like their show to focus on “just like the fun, good things that we do and what we contribute to, you know… our podcast and our families and things like that.”

“Like, it’s a dream of ours. So we hope that it could come to fruition one day,” Vee continued. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed!”

Vee has found success as a podcaster and business owner

Vee, 31, launched another podcast of her own, Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’. Vee also recently launched Baddies On the Go, her latest project in the works, which is described as “Where the baddies on a budget go for makeup, hair, and fashion.”

In addition to becoming a podcast host, Vee’s business, Vivid Belleza, is thriving. The Latina-owned beauty brand sells makeup, jewelry, accessories, and “Mami Merch,” and Vee repped her brand by wearing some of their jewelry on the red carpet for the Webby Awards.

Kailyn is a successful podcast host and influencer

Kailyn has found her niche in the podcasting world, too — in addition to Baby Mamas No Drama, the 31-year-old former MTV star also hosts Barely Famous and Coffee Convos.

She also founded the KILLR podcast network, named using the first letters of her and her four sons’ names: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Romello (Creed’s middle name).

In addition to her podcasting work, Kailyn is a New York Times best-selling author and social media influencer who has partnered with a variety of brands, including Wall Blush, Hiya Health, Spark*l Brands, and more.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.