Teen Mom alum Vee Rivera found the perfect bodysuit to flatter her figure and shared it with her fans.

Since her time in the Teen Mom franchise, Vee is thriving as a social media influencer.

One of the perks of being a successful influencer is that Vee is gifted with products to try out and model for her fans and followers.

Over the Easter weekend, Vee unboxed some gifts from the women’s fashion brand Nuuds and tried them on right away.

Vee first modeled a sleeveless crewneck bodysuit in white. Standing in front of her bathroom mirror to record an Instagram Story video, Vee told her followers, “So this is actually the bodysuit — it is so soft. I don’t have a bra on, but don’t mind that.”

Vee continued, “I actually don’t have pants on, but it is a bodysuit. And it is so stretchy and, like, so comfortable. I feel like I have nothing on.”

Former Teen Mom star Vee Rivera is stunning for Nuud bodysuit try-on

Vee looked beautiful in the video, wearing her long, brown hair in loose waves and showcasing her natural beauty with minimal makeup. Vee went accessory-free for the video, too, allowing her bodysuit and her sensational figure to steal center stage.

Before ending her video, Vee noted that she “highly recommends” the bodysuit, adding, “I love it. I need it in every color.”

“This bodysuit is [two pinched fingers emojis] *chefs kiss* @nuudsofficial,” Vee captioned her video.

Vee is in luck because the bodysuit comes in eight more colors. In addition to white, the bodysuit is also available in bone, oat, cinnamon, clay, coffee, mocha, dark olive, and black.

The suit is $48 and is available in a wide range of sizes, too, from XS through XXXL. It features a thong cut with a snap closure and is crafted of a cotton/modal/spandex blend for stretch and comfort.

In addition to the bodysuit, Nuud sent Vee a witty faux newspaper clipping from “The Daily Nuuds.” The headline read, “Breaking Nuuds Vee Rivera: caught nuud??” and featured a selfie from her Instagram feed.

Nuuds was founded by Daryl-Ann Denner, who created the brand to “be your one stop place for attainable, high-quality basics that fit and flatter your real body like nothing else.”

Denner’s collection features pieces for men and women, all in a neutral color palette. In addition to bodysuits, customers can shop the brand’s tops, loungewear, and men’s tees at Nuuds.com.

Vee recently launched her Vivia Belleza Essentials Collection

Meanwhile, Vee has been busy with her own company. Her Vivid Belleza brand recently launched its Essentials Collection. The collection features her favorite jewelry pieces, including yellow gold bracelets and earrings.

Vee’s latest line of jewelry is affordable, too, with prices ranging from $10 to $16. Customers can shop the Essentials Collections, as well as accessories, hair goodies, makeup, “Mami Merch,” and more at VividBelleza.com.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.