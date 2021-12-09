Varya Malina pays tribute to Geoffrey’s Paschel’s late son, says ‘he needs your help’

Varya called on Geoffrey’s late son for help as he awaits sentencing. Pic credit: TLC

As former 90 Day Fiance cast member Geoffrey Paschel sits in prison awaiting sentencing for his convictions for the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault on his ex-fiance stemming from a 2019 incident, his partner from the show Varya Malina has been going out of her way to show her support.

In her most recent effort to get attention towards Geoffrey, she brought his late son Khazem into it by posting a video on Instagram where she decorated his grave in Christmas fashion.

Her video was accompanied by a caption where she pushed the idea that Geoffrey needs support in prison.

Geoffrey faces 8-30 years for the kidnapping charge alone.

Varya Malina posted a video calling on Geoffrey Paschel’s late son for help as he awaits sentencing

Varya used an Instagram video to show that she paid tribute to Geoffrey’s late son Khazem by decorating his grave as Christmas approaches.

Varya implored the help of Khazem to guard his dad as Geoffrey awaits sentencing.

The video is a time-lapse of Varya decorating the grave before the video pans to the final outcome.

In the caption, Varya wrote, “I’m not going to put up a Christmas tree this year. What for? I don’t expect Santa to come over…”

She continued, “Instead I’ve decorated Khazem’s grave today, and that gave me so much more excitement and positive vibes. I hope the little angel loves it, as much as I do. Keep guarding your daddy, sweet little boy, he needs your help.”

During 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Geoffrey briefly touched on his son’s death so viewers have been familiar with the loss.

Varya Malina has been putting herself in the spotlight ever since Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict

Varya has made a serious effort to let the 90 Day world know that she and Geoffrey have continued to be together and that she completely supports him.

The exposure of their relationship only came after Geoffrey was found guilty of the brutal attack on his ex-fiance that happened just weeks before he flew to Russia to meet Varya for the first time.

Since the conviction, Varya has made herself the face of handling Geoffrey’s affairs, moved into his house in Tenessee, and has been asking his supporters for donations.

Varya has been hyper-committed to posting many things a day on her Instagram and often brings up Geoffrey.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on February 3.

