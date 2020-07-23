Varya Malina is definitely Team Asuelu, praises his ability to ‘muzzle Kalani’s mouth’

Asuelu Pulaa isn’t having a great season.

Although fans generally liked the 90 Day Fiance star when he first appeared on season 5, his time on Happily Ever After? has not gone as well.

Most recently, Asuelu fought with Kalani concerning taking their young children to Samoa despite a measles outbreak.

He told her women in America has an easy job compared to women in Samoa, and swore at both her and her mom during a very uncomfortable car ride.

Asuelu’s immaturity, selfishness, and misogyny have enraged fans, and he doesn’t have too many supporters left.

But one fellow 90 Day Star doesn’t see any problem with the way Asuelu’s been acting, and she’s speaking out, supporting him.

Varya Malina is Team Asuelu

Fans first met Varya Malina on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. While viewers generally liked Varya, her partner, Geoffrey, was not a fan favorite.

That may be why Varya is taking Asuelu’s side. In a recent Instagram post, she inexplicably brought Asuelu and Kalani into her explanation of her work ethic.

In the post, Varya explained to fans that she worked in Russia as a wedding planner. She elaborated on all the hard work that goes into her profession.

At first glance, it’s a pretty inoffensive post, but Varya decided to add in a strange line; she said that she has a “superpower,” but “not like Asuelu, who muzzled Kalani’s mouth.”

It’s a bizarre aside to slip into the post, but Varya apparently wants to make her opinion known.

Varya didn’t elaborate on her thoughts about Kalani and Asuelu, so fans can only guess why she feels that “muzzling” Kalani’s mouth is a good thing.

Varya and Geoffrey are no strangers to controversy

Although Varya weighed in on the Asuelu and Kalani fights, she doesn’t have the best track record herself concerning relationships.

Varya’s partner Geoffrey was an extremely controversial figure on the show due to his criminal past. Besides the drug dealing featured in the show, Geoffrey has also been accused of domestic violence several times by several different women.

His violent past enraged fans, some of whom even made a petition to remove him from the show. The petition may have worked because Geoffrey and Varya were not invited to the Tell All.

Given that Geoffrey and Varya seem to have gotten the boot from TLC, it’s unlikely that we’ll see them again on the network. But both are very active on social media, so fans who want to keep up with the wacky duo will still have that chance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.