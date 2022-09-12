Varya Malina gives birthday bikini shoutout to her incarcerated 90 Day Fiance partner Geoffrey Paschel

Varya Makina wished incarcerated 90 Day Fiance partner Geoffrey Paschel a happy birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when her online boyfriend Geoffrey Paschel went to Russia to meet her for the first time.

Since then, Geoffrey has been convicted of the kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiancee in an incident that occurred just weeks before he flew to Russia to meet Varya and film the show.

Geoffrey, a repeat offender, is currently serving an 18-year sentence without the possibility of parole. Still, Varya has declared his innocence and stood by his side despite hearing the evidence herself at his sentencing.

Geoffrey’s trial began in October 2021, and he was found guilty just a few days after the trial began. He was sentenced in February 2022.

Varya used her social media to remind 90 Day Fiance fans about her ongoing relationship with incarcerated Geoffrey and let fans know it was his birthday.

She shared a short video clip in a bikini next to Geoffrey, who was also in swimwear, as they lay in lounge chairs. In the video, Geoffrey was leaning over and kissing Varya’s face before he licked it, and Varya smiled.

In the caption, Varya wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️.”

Varya Malina uprooted her life to be with Geoffrey Paschel after sentencing

After Geoffrey’s hefty sentence, Varya moved to become the face of handling Geoffrey’s affairs, stating that she was selling his house in Florida, and she petitioned fans for donations.

Furthermore, Varya moved into Geoffrey’s house in Tennessee and has been taking care of his dogs and living with some of Geoffrey’s children.

She kissed a picture of Geoffrey on New Year’s Eve and accompanied Geoffrey’s brother to get a “Free Geoffrey” tattoo in Florida.

Varya has visited Geoffrey in prison and showed a picture of Geoffrey behind bars from one of their video calls.

Other women have spoken out against Geoffrey Paschel

During the sentencing, Geoffrey’s ex-fiancee from the domestic violence case spoke more about her scary experiences with Geoffrey.

Geoffrey’s ex-wife also took the stand and corroborated his history of domestic violence and abuse.

As the trial was amping up, an Instagram page @truthaboutpachel was created by other alleged survivors of Geoffrey’s. The claims are from as many as 12 different women.

Some of these women even claimed that he started a relationship with them while he was still in a relationship with Varya. It was also asserted that Varya had been repeatedly alerted about the women’s claims on social media but that she would block people who contacted her in that regard.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.