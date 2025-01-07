Vanja Grbic accuses Josko of recording them having sex without her knowledge

Vanja Grbic alleges that her former flame, Josko Luketin, made a slimy move.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Josko this season after Vanja’s love interest, Bozo Vrdoljak, left her high and dry.

While still vacationing in Croatia, Vanja decided to make the most of her trip and matched up with Josko on a dating app.

Initially, it seemed Vanja had found her potential soulmate in Josko—he was everything she was looking for in a partner.

Their romance kindled quickly, and soon, they were planning a future together.

However, things took a left turn when Josko dumped her during a phone call, citing her “neediness” and lack of motherly instincts.

Following their split, Vanja and Josko will meet up once again, this time during Sunday night’s Tell All.

Vanja reveals Josko’s appalling move in a preview of Sunday’s Tell All

A preview from the highly anticipated end-of-season event reveals Josko taking a low blow at Vanja.

In the clip, as shared by @SHABOOTY on X, Josko appears via video call when host Shaun Robinson asks how their sex was after all of the pent-up anticipation.

Vanja responds by putting her head in her hands and sighing, “Oh my God,” but Josko cuts right to the chase.

“Sex-wise, we did like one or two positions all the time,” Josko reveals.

His comment catches Vanja completely off guard, prompting her to fire back with an insult of her own.

“I wasn’t gonna go here, but I’m gonna share something now that you’ve shared that,” Vanja begins.

Vanja reveals to Shaun and the rest of the cast members, “He took a video of us without my knowledge.”

Vanja’s admission shocks her castmates, including Niles Valentine, who exclaims, “What?!”

Brian Muniz’s Brazilian flame, Ingrid, is seen with a look of shock on her face, also taken aback by Vanja’s admission.

Vanja is brought to tears in the next scene before it cuts out, leaving viewers on edge.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers put Josko on blast

Unsurprisingly, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were repulsed by Josko’s shameless declaration and took to the comments to call him out.

One commenter called Josko’s behavior “gross” and implied his move was “evil.”

“Get lawyers involved asap,” suggested another 90 Day Fiance fan.

Another viewer claimed they were “done” with Josko after watching the clip.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers called out Josko online. Pic credit: @SHABOOTY/X

“How horrible,” added another X user. “I feel so bad for her.”

“When did she find that out? Aren’t there laws against that?” pondered another one of Vanja’s supporters.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday night’s Tell All to get more details about Josko’s repugnant move.

But in the meantime, Vanja is making it clear that the Tell All will be one for the books.

Vanja hints at a ‘very intense’ Tell All

On Monday, the Yugoslavian native answered some questions during an Instagram Story Q&A.

Vanja teased a “very intense” Tell All. Pic credit: @thevanjagrbic/Instagram

One of Vanja’s Instagram followers asked whether there would be any parts of her Tell All segments that would surprise viewers.

Along with a screenshot of herself on stage set to the tune Get Up and Go by Kali J, Vanja teased, “The tell all will be very intense.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 12, at 8/7c on TLC.