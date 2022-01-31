Vanessa Villela is engaged to Tom Fraud, Selling Sunset stars react

Vanessa has been dating Tom for a year. Pic credit: @vannevillela/Instagram and Netflix

Vanessa Villela is engaged to her boyfriend Tom Fraud, and Selling Sunset stars have reacted to their colleague’s exciting news.

Selling Sunset fans were introduced to Vanessa during Season 4 of the hit Netflix show. The brunette beauty found herself in the middle of The Oppenheim Group drama, especially when it came to her friendship with Christine Quinn.

While Vanessa may have been embroiled in drama on-screen, off-screen, she was blissfully happy. The reason — her now fiancé Tom.

Vanessa Villela is engaged to Tom Fraud

Over the weekend, Vanessa used social media to share she is officially engaged. The relator shared pictures of the proposal and gushed over her man.

“Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!” she wrote.

Vanessa also thanked Tom for coming into her life, revealing she always dreamed of finding a man like him.

“I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life. You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. ✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟 You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything,” Vanessa expressed.

Selling Sunset stars react to Vanessa’s engagement news

Vanessa’s engagement announcement post was flooded with congratulations, love, pure happiness over her news. Several of her Selling Sunset costars wasted no time reacting to her engagement in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Christine and Chrishell Stause shared lengthy responses, while Heather Rae El Moussa opted for heart emojis with a few words.

Pic credit: @vannevillela/Instagram

Maya Vander and Mary Fitzgerald also used emojis, but Amanza Smith gushed over her friend’s news.

Pic credit: @vannevillela/Instagram

Jason Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, and Heather’s husband, Tarek El Moussa all expressed their happiness too.

Pic credit: @vannevillela/Instagram

Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset is engaged to her boyfriend, Tom Fraud. Season 5 of the hit Netflix show won’t feature the engagement, but Season 6 and Season 7 just might.

Tom was not shown in Season 4. Although he may be brought up in Season 5, Vanessa has admitted she missed a good portion of filming due to having COVID-19.

Congrats to Vanessa and Tom on their engagement.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.