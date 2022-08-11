Vanessa Nelson strikes a pose in hot pink shorts

Vanessa Nelson appeared on Married at First Sight in 2016 six years ago. Pic credit: @vanessanelson_mafs/Instagram

Vanessa Nelson married a stranger on Married at First Sight Season 3.

Vanessa and her MAFS spouse Tres Russell had several ups and downs during their marriage.

Despite their differences, they chose to stay married on Decision Day.

However, Vanessa and Tres later shocked viewers when they revealed they had gone their separate ways and divorced.

Vanessa then went on to look for love yet again on Lifetime when she appeared on Married at First Sight: Second Chances. Despite getting engaged via the MAFS spinoff, Vanessa once again endured a breakup and returned to single life.

Now, Vanessa keeps a reasonably low profile while keeping her 20k followers updated on her life.

Recently, Vanessa shared glowing photos as she enjoyed a summer day in bright-colored shorts and sneakers.

Vanessa Nelson is all smiles in pink shorts and butterfly clips

Vanessa Nelson took to Instagram to share a series of sunny outdoor photos.

In the opening shot, Vanessa flashed her winning smile as she turned to the side and tilted her head back, letting her long braids hang.

Vanessa wore a low-cut white tank top tucked into colorful pink shorts with orange trim.

Adding more pops of color, Vanessa also wore green sneakers and multicolor butterfly clips in her braids.

The second shot of the slide featured Vanessa facing forward as she smiled in sunglasses.

Vanessa was in selfie mode for the third and fourth photos, giving a close-up of her sun-kissed face and her summery butterfly clips in blue, orange, and pink.

The MAFS star captioned the post with blue butterfly and sparkle emojis.

Vanessa’s fans and followers react to her butterfly post

Vanessa received positive reactions to her post, with one follower writing, “Ooooookay! This silhouette,” with heart-eyed emojis.

One commenter wrote, “Ate this photo shoot up.”

Another fan added, “A black girl and her braids. Beautiful”

While Vanessa didn’t tag her location in the post, a commenter suggested she was in California, writing, “Cali looking so good on you.”

Other comments included, “Gorgeous!,” Beautiful,” and “Sunshine looks good on you.”

There have been notable changes to MAFS since Vanessa first appeared on Married at First Sight years ago.

Pastor Cal joined the expert panel the following season, in Season 4, and former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana joined in Season 9.

The show also switched to matching five couples a season rather than the usual three.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.