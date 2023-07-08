Vanessa Guerra slams new 90 Day Fiance spin-off for ‘bailing’ on husband Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson’s wife, Vanessa Guerra, claims that she and her husband filmed for 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, The Last Resort until they were booted from the show.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, TLC recently announced their latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, premiering next month.

The series will feature five couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who will work with a team of professionals to either overcome their relationship issues or call it quits.

The couples appearing on The Last Resort are Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

Apparently, a sixth couple, Vanessa and Colt, were set to appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort — that is, until they were nixed, according to Vanessa.

In an Instagram Story slide and a screenshot from TLC’s trailer teaser for 90 Day: The Last Resort, Vanessa told her followers that she and Colt were filming for the show until it was decided Colt wasn’t good for its ratings.

“Oh look the show Colt and I were filming before they had the genius idea of putting him on a trampoline and telling him EXACTLY how to jump which lead to his broken leg,” began Vanessa’s sarcastic caption.

She continued, “Good thing they bailed on us as soon as they realized he was no good for content anymore.”

Vanessa put the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Last Resort, on blast in her Instagram Story on July 6. Pic credit: @vanessaj_702/Instagram

Colt’s gruesome leg injury and months-long recovery

As Monsters and Critics reported, Colt suffered a gruesome trampoline injury while filming.

As Vanessa shared, Colt’s fall resulted in him dislocating and breaking his leg and tearing his meniscus. Colt was hospitalized for two weeks and underwent two surgeries, leaving him immobile and in a wheelchair, and he underwent a third surgery shortly after.

Colt suffered several other side effects from his surgeries, and he and Vanessa were forced to move out of their second-story apartment because Colt couldn’t use stairs. The TLC star also faced months of physical therapy to relearn how to walk during the harrowing ordeal.

Colt’s accident occurred in December 2022, during which some of Colt’s 90 Day Fiance castmates were spotted filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort in Key West, Florida.

Insiders gave the scoop to Monsters and Critics on 90 Day: The Last Resort

At the time, guests at the Isla Bella Beach Resort complained of rowdy reality TV crews, F-bomb-laden tirades, and resort amenities closing to accommodate the 90 Day Fiance cast.

An insider spoke with Monsters and Critics in March 2023 and spilled some tea about the five couples who ended up filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort, including one couple who couldn’t sort through their problems.

According to the source, Molly and Kelly had a major meltdown during the retreat and couldn’t mend their issues.

So how is Colt doing these days following his injury? According to Vanessa, Colt was “up and walking again” as of March 2023, although he still had a limp and was in some pain.

“But he’s doing great,” Vanessa wrote in an Instagram Story update. “It’s been a hell of a journey.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.