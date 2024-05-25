Vanessa Guerra shows off unbelievably svelte figure after 90 Day Fiance caused ‘a lot’ of weight gain

Colt Johnson’s ex, Vanessa Guerra, is showing us her revenge body.

The 90-Day Fiance alum looks incredible after shedding some weight, which she says she gained while filming for the show.

Following the recent news that Colt and Vanessa ended their marriage, Vanessa is opening up about the past year of her life, which she says has been transformative.

And now that she’s single, she looks ready to mingle amid her split from her husband of three years.

Vanessa, 34, snapped a full-length mirror selfie and uploaded it to her Instagram Story, which got her followers talking.

In the snap, the former reality TV star wore a navy bodysuit and distressed jean shorts, looking svelte as ever, and wore her dark wavy hair down.

Vanessa wowed her followers with her slimmed-down physique. Pic credit: @vanessaj_702/Instagram

In the caption of the photo, Vanessa teased, “Still alive, somewhere in Vegas 🤪🤪.”

Vanessa Guerra blames her weight gain on filming for 90 Day Fiance

An hour after uploading the selfie, Vanessa took to her Stories once again, this time to explain how she lost weight after receiving an outpouring of questions and compliments.

As Vanessa explained, she credits Andy Frisella and his 75 Hard Challenge program for her weight loss.

“I was severely stressed/depressed while doing the show which caused me to gain a lot of weight,” Vanessa wrote.

“I’ve spent the last year working on my mindset/discipline and this was the program to help me get out of that mess,” Vanessa continued. “Thank you Andy. You saved my life ❤❤.”

How did Vanessa drop the weight?

So, what is the 75 Hard Challenge that Vanessa claims helped “save” her life?

According to Andy Frisella’s website, his program is not a fitness challenge but rather an “Ironman for your brain.”

Andy’s program claims to help clients take complete control of their lives in just 75 days and tells prospective clients that physical transformations are a “FRACTION of the results you can earn by completing 75 HARD.”

Vanessa shared a screenshot of the program’s “Daily Rules” in her second Instagram Story slide, which are: Follow a diet, complete two 45-minute workouts, no drinking alcohol or cheat meals, take a progress pic, drink one gallon of water, and read 10 pages.

90 Day Fiance fans react to Vanessa’s impressive weight loss

To put Vanessa’s weight loss into perspective, @90dayfianceupdate shared side-by-side photos of Vanessa’s current selfie and a still shot of her during a 90 Day Fiance segment.

The transformation is unbelievable, and 90 Day Fiance fans rushed to the comments section to applaud her efforts.

“The Biggest weightloss was unloading COLT 😆😆😆,” joked one commenter.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Others complimented Vanessa’s new trim physique, expressing how “hot” and “awesome” she looks these days.

Now that Vanessa is looking and feeling her best, normally we’d speculate that she might appear in the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

But given her comments about filming causing her to become “severely stressed/depressed,” we’d say that’s probably out of the question.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.