Vanessa Grimaldi in bikini for baby bump show off

Vanessa Grimaldi showed off her growing baby bump while on a getaway in West Virginia. Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

Vanessa Grimaldi brought the style to Sulphur Springs for her latest “babymoon” getaway.

Grimaldi, who won Season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, took to Instagram to share moments from her latest vacation with her husband and father-to-be, Joshua Wolfe. The contestant revealed the news in April that she and Wolfe were expecting their first child together later this year.

After posting a photo asking followers where they thought the two were headed on their babymoon, she revealed they were staying at the historic Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia.

Grimaldi showed off her new baby bump in bikini photos

The former contestant posted a series of three photos that put her growing baby bump on full display. She rocked a colorful bikini with what appeared to have a shell-like pattern, along with beige sunglasses and a tan flat-brim hat.

In the first photo, Grimaldo stood in front of a bush of purple flowers – holding her baby bump with both hands and looking off into the distance. The second showed her posing with Wolfe as he kissed her head, and the third was of her laying poolside with her hand again holding her bump.

Quoting the popular John Denver hit to let her fans know where the two were spending their vacation, she wrote, “Country roads, take me home, to the place I belong West Virginia, mountain mamaaaaa!!”

Along with her daytime look for the getaway, Grimaldi and her husband also shared their nighttime attire – which included her in a flowy red dress and him in a gold-patterned button-up.

“My new fav dress at my new fav hotel with my always fav people (@jbrwolfe & baby),” she captioned the post.

Grimaldi and Wolfe’s recent pregnancy announcement

On April 27, the couple took to social media to share their latest pregnancy news with followers. Grimaldi posted black-and-white photos of her cuddled up next to Wolfe in a white bra-top and unbuttoned jeans showing her visible baby bump.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes,” she wrote in the announcement.

Along with the initial announcement, she also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video on Mother’s Day of the two finding out the news for the first time.

Along with a clip of Wolfe hugging her from behind after seeing the positive pregnancy test, the video also showed Grimaldi at an ultra-sound appointment and how the couple shared the news with their families.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas and soon-to-be mamas out there,” she wrote. “The last few months, our little baby growing inside of me has taught me how to be present, patient, how to always show up with love & compassion and to make memories of even the smallest things. The journey of motherhood has been the greatest blessing. One I’ve waited for my entire life. I can’t wait to soon meet you, our little big world. Mommy & Daddy love you so much already.”

Current updates, product recommendations, and details from Grimaldi’s pregnancy journey can be seen on her “pregnancy” highlight on her Instagram page.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.