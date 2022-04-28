Vanessa Grimaldi confirms pregnancy rumors, pregnant with first child just 8 months after wedding

Vanessa Grimaldi took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy after rumors had been circulating. Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

Watch out world, there’s a baby Wolfe on the way! Vanessa Grimaldi officially shared the news of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Grimaldi won Season 21 of The Bachelor, however, she and the season’s lead Nick Viall ended their engagement about six months after the show’s finale.

Turning her attention away from Bachelor Nation, Grimaldi found love with her current husband Joshua Wolfe, a fellow Montreal native. The couple tied the knot in August of last year and have recently sparked pregnancy rumors among followers.

Grimaldi announced her pregnancy with baby bump photos

The social integration services teacher posted a series of black-and-white photos smiling next to her husband to share the news with her followers. The three shots showed the two cuddled up, while Grimaldi wore a cropped white tank and unbuttoned jeans to show off her growing baby bump.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes 🤍🖤 #pregnantbelly #babywolfe,” Grimaldi wrote.

Vanessa also shared more information on her Instagram story after announcing the news on her feed. The former contestant posted a video of her eating pasta with the text, “Busy feeding the baby, but I will get back to all your loving messages!!!”

Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

She also posted a video to not only show her followers what she’s been eating, but what she’s been wearing. “So happy I can finally show you some of my outfits,” Grimaldi said in the clip before showing off her favorite comfortable jumpsuit from Beyond Yoga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

Grimaldi and her relationship with husband Josh Wolfe

As shown in the photos, Grimaldi and Wolfe seemed overjoyed to announce their newest adventure of expanding their family.

The couple officially got married on August 20, 2021, in an intimate ceremony with only their family members. Due to the conditions regarding the pandemic, Wolfe and Grimaldi had the “second half of their wedding” the next day with their closest friends – where they wore different outfits and did a ring exchange.

When it comes to their relationship, Grimaldi told PEOPLE that she is nothing but grateful to be able to spend the rest of her life with Wolfe. “I’m over the moon! Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful.”

“I’m so excited to call him my husband,” she continued. “I know we’re going to be together forever.”

Congrats to Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe!