Vanderpump Rules: What happened to Vail Bloom?

What happened to Vanderpump Rules one-hit-wonder Vail Bloom? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanderpump Rules has come a long way since its early seasons. And while most long-time fans are familiar with all the changes that have happened over the years, some must wonder what happened to those who only stuck around for a single season.

Many of those cast members managed to stir the pot with the full-time cast and cause massive amounts of drama. One of the more notable short-lived Vanderpump Rules cast members was Princeton graduate Vail Bloom.

Vail appeared in Season 3 of the hit Bravo show and spent the majority of her time flirting with Jax Taylor. This was around the time that Jax and Stassi had broken up and Jax was attempting to win her back.

It seemed that Vail was a prime candidate to become a cast regular. She was beautiful, seemed to fit in, and wasn’t afraid to get into it with the other SUR staff, but she didn’t manage to make it beyond one season. Some have argued that was due to her big dreams beyond being a hostess at SUR.

But what really happened to Vail?

What happened to Vail Bloom?

Unlike many of Vanderpump Rules’ early cast members who were simply looking for their spot in the limelight, Vail had already found moderate success in the world of soap operas before her VPR appearance.

She starred as the character Heather Stevens in the hit soap The Young and the Restless back in 2007. And that wasn’t all. Vail was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role in 2008.

Once she stepped away, the character was recast.

Up until she began appearing on Vanderpump Rules in 2014, Vail also had a slew of other acting credits to her name. She appeared in hit shows such as Castle, Cold Case, and even Entourage.

Where is Vail Bloom now?

After her short stint on Vanderpump Rules, Vail fell into some personal drama of her own and had a monumental year in 2018.

The big year included filing a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend in 2018 who began stalking her after just a few weeks of dating. Thankfully, despite the restraining order, Vail continued to act. Her last acting credit listed on IMDB was in 2018.

And arguably the largest (and greatest) change to her life was when Vail welcomed her daughter Charlie Olivia Grace Bloom in July of 2018.

Taking to her Instagram at the time, Vail wrote, “Welcome to the world Charlie Olivia Grace • 7lbs 12 oz • You are my everything.”

More recently, Vail’s life got just a little bit sweeter with the addition of her second child, a son named Jack Rene Rose, who was born in April of 2020.

Vail continues to post regularly on her Instagram and keep her followers updated with what’s going on in her life.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.