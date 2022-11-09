Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz talks ‘falling out’ with ex-wife Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz admits he had a major “falling out” with Katie Maloney in the earlier days of their divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It has been a tough year for Vanderpump Rules stars and former couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

The co-stars went public with their split back in March. At the time, rumors had been swirling that there was trouble in marital paradise after Katie was spotted not wearing her wedding rings on several occasions.

For their announcement, both Tom and Katie took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the sad news of their split after over 12 years together.

Shortly following their split, Tom bragged that they were handling divorce well and even boasted that they were the “best divorcees ever.”

Despite his claims, the former lovers were spotted filming for the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show and the encounter seemed to get heated.

Things between them got even tenser in recent months after Tom reportedly hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss while they were both attending the wedding of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies in August.

In a recent interview, Tom admitted that divorce hasn’t been easy for either of them and confessed to having a “falling out” in the early days of their split.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Tom opened up about his experience with divorce and admitted it wasn’t an easy road.

According to Tom, filming the upcoming Season 10 with Katie was an “emotionally taxing” experience for him, and things were even more complicated when they had an actual falling out with one another.

“I think we hit a rough patch toward the end [of filming.] We had a falling out,” Tom told the outlet. “But I think we’re good now.”

Tom added that viewers will watch some of the drama between them unfold when the new season drops, and although it was hard to confront, he’s proud of how he handled himself at the time.

“…It was tough but I got to say I handled it pretty damn well. I’m very reasonable in regard to that,” Tom shared.

Tom weighs in on Katie’s new man, says he’s ‘heard great things’

Now that Tom and Katie are officially divorced, they’ve both slowly stepped back out on the dating scene. Recently, Katie revealed she’s currently dating a man who is ten years her junior.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie’s new man was revealed to be actor Satchel Clendenin.

Although Tom hasn’t met Satchel, he confessed that he’s heard “great things” about Katie’s new beau.

“I’ve heard he’s a really nice guy,” Tom confirmed. “I just want Katie to be happy.”

Tom added that he’s not the “jealous” type and truly does hope that Katie finds the happiness she’s searching for.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.