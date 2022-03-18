Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz spotted still wearing his wedding ring amid separation from Katie Maloney

Despite his recent separation from wife Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz was recently spotted wearing his wedding band. Pic credit: Bravo

Although Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney recently confirmed their separation, it seems Tom is still holding out hope for the future of their marriage.

While out shopping and running errands in Los Angeles, Tom was spotted still sporting his gold wedding ring.

The announcement of Tom and Katie’s split shocked their fans and followers despite earlier reports that they had been experiencing marital woes. However, given Tom’s social media statement, him still wearing his wedding ring isn’t all that surprising.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz spotted still wearing his wedding ring despite split announcement from Katie Maloney

Tom was spotted climbing into his car with his wedding band still visible on his left hand while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The photos were reportedly snapped just hours after releasing his separation statement on Instagram.

The TomTom co-owner wore shorts, black Nike sneakers, and a black hoodie that read “Very Much Alive” across the front.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom was also approached by a celebrity photographer while leaving a Los Angeles Home Depot. During their brief interaction, Tom admitted that he played a major part in his and Katie’s separation.

Pic credit: Backgrid

When the photographer asked Tom if his best friend and VPR co-star Tom Sandoval had anything to do with the split, he quickly clarified that that just wasn’t the case. Of course, viewers will recall that much of Tom and Katie’s Season 9 storyline revolved around her ongoing tension with Sandoval and whether or not Katie should be included in the new bar.

Pic credit: Backgrid

“No, no that’s all on me,” he shared. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tom and Katie maintain there is still much ‘admiration’ between them

Although Katie and Tom posted their separation announcements on Instagram at the same time, the former couple opted to use their own thoughts and words to convey their sadness in splitting.

For Tom, he shared that he knows he’ll be okay but that didn’t mean he’s ready to use the “D” word (divorce) just yet.

“I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” he wrote. “Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok.”

Katie shared a similar sentiment in her post. She noted that although the separation was painful, she and Tom weren’t looking to take it all out on one another.

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity,” she wrote. “No sides to choose. We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

Although their future is very much up in the air, Tom also noted that he’s optimistic about the future.

“I don’t know what the future of the show holds. I’m always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I’m doing OK. I’m staying busy,” he stated.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.