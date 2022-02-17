Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz says ‘it’s not too late’ for him and wife Katie Maloney to have kids

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz reveals it’s “not too late” for him and his wife Katie Maloney to have children. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz hasn’t completely given up on the idea of him and wife Katie Maloney expanding their family, though it has been on the back burner for quite some time.

2021 was a big year for the Vanderpump Rules cast. Not only did they navigate a massive cast shakeup when the likes of Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute departed the franchise, but the Vanderpump Rules crew also experienced their first-ever baby boom.

Affectionately known as the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Stassi, Brittany, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children within mere months of one another. The newest additions to the VPR family were welcomed with open arms, and Katie was even asked to be baby Hartford’s godmother by her BFF, Stassi.

However, fans, followers, and viewers alike have questioned why Tom and Katie haven’t had children yet since the baby boom. Although they briefly opened up about their fertility struggles during Season 9, Tom says he and Katie simply “never got around” to having kids.

Tom Schwartz opens up about not having kids with Katie Maloney

Speaking to US Weekly, Tom shared the approximate timeline for expanding their family.

“Time will tell,” he shared. “I don’t know [when we’ll have kids].”

Despite not knowing when the time will come, Tom carried on to share that he believes Katie will make an “incredible mom.”

He continued, “I love kids. We just never got around to it. It’s not too late, I know.”

Tom also boasted about his ability to take care of the couple’s plants and referred to himself as “plant daddy.”

“Is that creepy?” he asked. “I’ve got a green thumb now… I’m obsessed with plants.”

Katie detailed ‘invalidating’ fertility conversation with Lisa Vanderpump

Season 9 seemingly made light of Tom and Katie’s current fertility woes. And although watching Tom Sandoval support his friend Tom while he collected a semen sample to send for testing, the situation took quite a toll on Katie.

During an episode of her, You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie revealed a conversation with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump left her feeling vulnerable as the cameras rolled.

“When I sit down, and I’m talking to Lisa [Vanderpump], and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question — I get where it was coming from; it’s coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive,” Katie shared. “Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried.'”

Tom and Katie’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix also admitted that she had no idea how much the Vanderpump Rules baby boom impacted Katie.

While speaking with US Weekly at the time, Ariana revealed, “I didn’t realize she was getting pressure from people.”

She continued, “I’ve seen a lot of stuff online toward her, and it just makes me feel bad. I just wanted her to know, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m not pregnant.’ I was like, ‘We can have a hot girl summer. We can just do whatever we want. But when the time is right, go ahead and plan for it. For now, let’s go have fun.”

For the time being, Katie seems happy to play godmother to baby Hartford, and with Tom’s optimism, hopefully, the couple will add to their family when the time is right.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.