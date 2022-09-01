Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz admits Raquel Leviss has ‘so much depth and character’

Tom Schwartz recently gushed about getting to know his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Is Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz ready and willing to open his heart to co-star Raquel Leviss?

The longtime Pump Rules star has been making plenty of headlines lately.

Tom first hit the headlines when news broke in March that he and his wife Katie Maloney had separated, with Katie subsequently filing for divorce.

The former couple has since been navigating their newfound singlehood — and that includes dating.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom made headlines once again after rumors hit the internet that he had been spotted “making out” with co-star Raquel Leviss while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Although Tom has yet to publicly acknowledge the rumors of hooking up with his co-star, he recently sat down with Scheana and dished on why he had initially labelled any friendship with Raquel as a “write off.”

Tom Schwartz gushes about Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss

While appearing on a recent episode of Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, the longtime friends talked about Tom’s budding friendship with Raquel in recent months.

According to Tom, he has recently started seeing Raquel in a whole new light.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married [to ex Katie Maloney.] I never took the time to get to know Raquel,” he shared.

However, since his marriage is now over, Tom has taken the time to find out more about the former beauty queen.

“She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her — wait, that’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance,” he continued.

Considering both Tom and Raquel had been in long-term relationships up until recently, his explanation makes sense. Raquel was previously engaged to James Kennedy. Season 9 focused heavily on their relationship and engagement before it all imploded.

By the reunion special at the end of the season, Raquel and James had called off their engagement and completely ended their relationship in December 2021.

Now that Tom is getting to know Raquel better, he seemingly has nothing but wonderful things to say about her.

“She has so much depth and character,” he gushed. “I think I wrote her off.”

‘Tension’ is rising as Tom’s friendship with Raquel blossoms

Although Tom had previously referred to himself and Katie as the “best divorcees ever,” there may be some trouble in their current friendship.

A source recently claimed Raquel and Tom’s newfound friendship is something that rubs Katie the wrong way amid their divorce.

Adding fuel to the fire, Katie was also reportedly spotted yelling at Tom and Raquel the night of Scheana’s wedding after the two were seen locking lips.

There may (or may not) be something romantic growing between Tom and Raquel. However, viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to find out just how deep the tension runs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.