Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval recalls ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ days, shows off younger self

Tom Sandoval has been a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast from the beginning. As one of the franchise’s original cast members, long-time Vanderpump Rules fans have watched him grow up over the past nine seasons.

Although his looks may have matured over that time, and he is currently sporting a mustache younger Tom Sandoval probably would have despised, Tom really hasn’t changed all that much since the show’s debut in 2013.

Often flagged for being self-centered, Tom continues to take pride in his looks and isn’t afraid to admit it. In early seasons of the show, Tom’s girlfriend Ariana Madix would tease that his preparations for a night out on the town were far more time consuming than her own.

However, Ariana also recently admitted that Tom is still the life of the party and confessed he’s the one Vanderpump Rules castmate who can really turn up any party while the cameras are rolling.

To further prove her point, Tom recently participated in a popular social media trend showing off his “Teenage Dirtbag” days.

Using the hit Wheatus song Teenage Dirtbag, Tom shared pictures of his younger self and took a sweet stroll down memory lane.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval shows off ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ days

Over on his TikTok account, Tom’s video opened showing a clip of himself in the present-day — mustache and all.

“My ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos,” he captioned the opening clip while shooting a smile towards the camera.

The following shots included throwbacks of the different stages of Tom’s teenage and young adult years. In the first shot, young Tom is sitting on a couch with a huge smile on his face. His hair spiked in popular 90’s fashion.

Other photos included a shot of Tom from a skydiving experience where he rocked some cornrows, a graduation shot in his cap and gown, and even a snap from a time when he had shoulder length hair.

There was no shortage of looks for Tom Sandoval. The final shot was captured during his early days working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant around the time the show was picked up by Bravo.

Time sure does fly.

Tom Sandoval celebrates the opening of new establishment with Tom Schwartz ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Tom may be getting older, but he’s certainly not planning on slowing down. In fact, he recently celebrated the grand opening of his newest restaurant alongside his BFF and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz.

During Season 9, the two Toms were working hard to prepare their new lounge for its launch. And while there was some serious drama surrounding the establishment’s name, that didn’t stop them from running full steam ahead.

When the time finally came to open their doors, Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge threw an extravagant opening hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX.

Several of Tom’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars were in attendance and it’s likely the opening will play out in the upcoming Season 10 which is currently filming.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.