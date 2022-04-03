Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford has a serious love for Jello

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, loves a good Jello snack. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark have had their hands full with their daughter Hartford since she made her grand entrance into the world just over a year ago. And now it turns out Hartford is gaining a taste for the more fun foods of life, including Jello.

Over recent months, Hartford has really grown into a fully functioning little person, and Stassi and Beau regularly put her silly personality on display. From her funny faces to the fact that she’s learning to walk and is becoming more independent, Hartford is clearly the apple of her parents’ eye.

Beau shared a series of photos of Hartford enjoying one of her newer (and favorite) snacks in a recent post on social media.

Vanderpump Rules alum Beau Clark shares baby Hartford’s new love for Jello

Over on his Instagram, Beau shared a series of photos showing off how baby Hartford enjoys herself a cup of Jello.

In the first photo, Hartford laughed enthusiastically as she stuck her fingers into the cup of Jello. The amusement from the moment is practically palpable.

In the following slides, Hartford enjoyed her snack and even ate the Jello straight out of the cup.

Naturally, Beau’s caption fit with his sense of humor and predicted that his daughter was well on her way to enjoying jello shots in the future.

“There are two types of people in this world: People who love jello shots and liars. 😂,” he wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hartford’s momma, Stassi, couldn’t help herself and left a comment gushing about her daughter.

“I die. I just dieeeeee. 😍,” she commented.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi shows off latest ‘Hartford Heirloom’ and heads to Universal Studios with BFF Katie Maloney

Stassi has had plenty of fun in recent weeks. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi showed off her most recent jewelry purchase and gushed about how she would one day pass it down to Hartford.

The elaborate pinky ring was some impressive bling. It contains numerous blue gems reminiscent of the famous heart of the sea necklace from Titanic. And, of course, the similarities weren’t lost on Stassi. She shared her joy with the piece of jewelry and declared it would one day become a “Hartford Heirloom.”

In more somber news, Stassi also stepped up for her friend and former co-star, Katie Maloney, and spent the day with her BFF, Hartford, and Beau for a fun day at Universal Studios.

News recently broke that Katie had filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Schwartz. It seems the time away with Stassi and her family came at a good time.

Longtime fans of Stassi know Universal Studios is one of her favorite places to visit, particularly thanks to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. During their recent visit, Beau snapped a picture of Katie, Stassi, and Hartford enjoying their time together.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.