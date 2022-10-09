Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder ‘thrives’ while visiting family in Pittsburgh

Pump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder enjoys some fall fun with husband Beau and daughter Hartford. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder didn’t waste any time in sharing her most recent family trip with friends, followers, and fans online.

The OG Pump Rules alum packed up her little family, including husband Beau Clark and 1-year-old daughter Hartford, and headed to visit her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Being that fall contains Stassi’s favorite annual holiday — Halloween — there was no better time to soak up all of the fall fun while on their trip.

Stassi is likely to post more Halloween-type content in the weeks to come, but for now, she’s stuck to sharing fun from their time doing fall-themed activities.

Stassi, Beau, and little Hartford were all smiles in a recent post to social media.

As it turns out, Stassi believes her entire family “thrives” during the fall season.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder ‘thrives’ with husband Beau and daughter Hartford

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi shared a series of snaps from a trip to one of Pittsburgh’s corn mazes.

In the first shot, the family of three posed surrounded by enormous stalks of corn. Stassi stood next to Beau, who held little Hartford while each one of them shot wide smiles to the camera lens.

Stassi donned her classic outfit style. She rocked a tan blazer-type jacket with medium-wash jeans and black lace-up boots, perfectly fitting into the fall aesthetic.

Her makeup was minimal, and she let her blonde hair fall down her shoulders in loose waves.

Beau matched his wife’s fall energy and followed suit with a button-up shirt, leather jacket, light-wash jeans, and brown lace-up boots.

As for baby Hartford, the little one took center stage in her light-colored outfit. Wearing a cream-colored Sherpa coat and gold booties.

The following picture found Beau throwing Hartford forward toward the camera as she and her mom, Stassi, laughed for the sweet moment.

The final shot caught a candid moment following Hartford’s closeup as each of them laughed for the adorable picture.

“WE THRIVE IN FALL 🍂,” Stassi captioned the post.

Stassi revives Straight Up with Stassi podcast following two year hiatus

Although she’s taking some time away to be with family right now, Stassi has been busy in recent weeks after bringing back her popular Straight Up with Stassi podcast.

Following her 2020 firing from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi’s popular podcast content was removed by most major platforms, including the hosting platform Radio.com, which also released a statement at the time condemning the alleged racially insensitive actions that led to her Pump Rules departure.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi acknowledged she’s changed quite a bit since then and has learned many lessons along the way.

However, she stopped short of admitting she’s a completely changed woman by confessing she still likes to judge people.

“I still love to judge. Judging is fun,” she shared during a recent podcast episode.

She continued, “If somebody tells you that they don’t like judging, or they don’t judge, they are lying. [It’s] actual human nature and part of our DNA.”

