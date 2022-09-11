Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder strikes a pose with her ‘actual bestie’

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder dishes on her “actual bestie.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has started and ended many friendships over the years, however, it seems she may have truly found her forever best friend in her daughter Hartford.

Stassi welcomed baby Hartford in January 2021 with her husband Beau Clark by her side. Hartford was the first of four babies born during the first-ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

In addition to Stassi, Pump Rules stars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first babies within mere months of one another.

Since becoming a mom, Stassi has continuously shared Hartford’s milestones with her friends, followers, and loved ones online.

From her elaborate first birthday celebration to her adorable outfits during Stassi and Beau’s dream Italy wedding, there is no shortage of cuteness coming from Hartford thanks to her mom’s regular posts.

In her most recent share, Stassi allowed Hartford to take center stage once again. However, it was her caption that gave away just how close the mother-daughter duo have become.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder gushes about her ‘actual bestie’

Over on her Instagram, Stassi shared a series of snaps that included gorgeous shots of herself and little Hartford.

In the first picture, Stassi holds her daughter in her lap while they sat in front of a window casting perfect natural light upon them.

Stassi wraps her arms around Hartford and nuzzles into her daughter’s face while Hartford shoots the camera a wide grin. Her crystal blue eyes stared directly into the camera while her hair was piled wildly at the top of her head.

The second shot was similar, however, this time Hartford gazed out the window but her sweet smile was still present.

In the third and final picture, Hartford stood on her mom’s lap while Stassi planted a big kiss on her daughter’s cheek.

“My actual bestie though,” Stassi captioned the post.

Stassi’s husband and former co-star question their friendship status after her declaration of love for Hartford

Taking to the post’s comment section, Stassi’s loved ones couldn’t help but question their status in her life if Hartford took the title of her BFF.

Katie Maloney has been one of Stassi’s closest friends over the years. Although they found themselves at odds in the early season of Vanderpump Rules, the two were not only able to rekindle their friendship, but Katie is also Hartford’s godmother.

“I knew this day was coming….” Katie jokingly commented.

Of course, Stassi responded with the perfect comeback.

“@musickillskate 😂😂😂 it was inevitable that I would birth my best friend,” she wrote.

And Katie wasn’t the only one who was comically surprised by Stassi’s declaration of friendship with Hartford.

Stassi’s husband Beau also commented, “Wait. I thought I was your best friend?”

Although there are several people who hold a special spot in Stassi’s life, it comes as no surprise that the top human in her life would be her daughter Hartford.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.