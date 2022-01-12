Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shares ‘family’ picture from Hartford’s first birthday

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared a picture of her with her castmates during Hartford’s first birthday party. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared a “family” picture from her daughter Hartford’s first birthday party.

There were plenty of loved ones in attendance to celebrate baby Hartford’s major milestone and her parents, Stassi and Beau Clark, certainly weren’t going to let it pass them by without throwing a massive bash for the little one.

Throughout the day, Stassi, Beau, and several Vanderpump Rules alums shared shots and videos from the day. Stassi herself shared a fantastic picture from the festivities.

Over on her Instagram, Stassi shared a picture from the day and it featured some very important loved ones.

The snap included Hartford’s godmother, and Stassi’s BFF, Katie Maloney. The picture also included other former co-stars Lala Kent, holding her daughter Ocean, Scheana Shay, holding her daughter Summer Moon, and Brittany Cartwright.

Unfortunately, Brittany’s son Cruz was the only Vanderpump Rules baby boom baby absent from the party.

Stassi captioned the post joking that there were so many women in the photo it could have been a “cat fight.”

“LOTS of female energy in this pic. Like, a lot a lot. Like possible cat fight a lot. But also… family,” she wrote.

The photo garnered plenty of attention from Stassi’s friends and followers. Even her former co-star Kristen Doute was feeling the FOMO (fear of missing out.)

“this is magical 💜 photoshop me in,” Kristen wrote.

Katie also weighed in with some love.

“Such a special day for a baby girl Hartford! 🎀🦌🎀,” she commented.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Lala and Scheana also stopped by the comment section.

“I love this so much 😍,” Scheana wrote.

And Lala simply commented, “My girls ❤️.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Baby Hartford celebrated her first birthday in style

Never one to miss an opportunity to throw an extravagant party, Stassi decked out their home with decorations for Hartford’s celebration.

The preparations began right after Christmas and included hundreds of balloons, greenery, and cake. Stassi even took it so far as to include Hartford wrapping paper for her presents and a photo gallery wall in honor of her and Beau’s first child.

For her part, the birthday girl wore an adorable frilly light yellow dress with ruffled sleeves, and Stassi took particular care to photograph her little one throughout the day.

Stassi and Beau also took the opportunity to celebrate themselves for surviving their first year as parents.

“Okay but it’s a celebration for us too. One year down as parents,” she captioned a post to her Instagram stories.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Needless to say, it was a very impressive celebration of baby Hartford. Now the other Vanderpump Rules baby boom moms have their work cut out for them as other first birthdays for Ocean, Cruz, and Summer Moon are around the corner.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.