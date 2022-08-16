Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shares dress details following Italy wedding

Stassi Schroeder shares details about her stunning gown following Italy wedding to Beau Clark. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder had her wedding dreams become a reality with her second wedding to husband Beau Clark. And now, Stassi is showing off the stunning details of her spectacular wedding gown.

Although Stassi and Beau had already legally tied the knot back in September 2020, this wasn’t the way either of them had planned to celebrate their love.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi and Beau were originally set to wed in Italy — which was their ultimate goal. However, Stassi and Beau’s firing from Vanderpump Rules amid allegations of racial insensitivity put a major crimp in their plans. As it turns out, Bravo was set to pay for their wedding and the event was to be filmed as the first episode for a Vanderpump Rules spin-off.

But all of those dreams were dashed once the pair was let go from the network, as they would no longer be funding the lavish affair.

Add in the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and closures of international borders and there was simply no way Stassi and Beau would have been able to pull off their dream wedding that year.

Thankfully, the couple waited it out and in May 2022 the couple had their dream Italy wedding. Naturally, the elaborate affair had its own set of speedbumps, however, judging by Stassi’s most recent social media post, it all worked out for the best.