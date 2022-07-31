Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shares ‘core memory’ with daughter Hartford

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shared a sweet memory with daughter Hartford. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder doesn’t want to miss a moment of motherhood, including building memories with her daughter Hartford.

Born as the first baby during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom back in 2021, baby Hartford made her mom Stassi and dad Beau Clark first-time parents with her entrance into the world in January 2021.

Since her arrival, Stassi and Beau have doted on their little one and documented many of her milestones for their fans and followers online.

More recently, Stassi and Beau experienced the event of a lifetime when they tied the knot for a second time — this time in Italy.

Initially, the couple planned on hosting their first set of nuptials in Italy prior to Hartford’s birth, however, the coronavirus pandemic put a serious kink in their plans. They managed to legally tie the knot in California in September 2020, but kept their Italy dreams alive.

What they didn’t anticipate was their firing from Vanderpump Rules after Stassi faced allegations of racism against her former co-star Faith Stowers.

The allegations resulted in Bravo pulling out of their plans to cover Stassi and Beau’s wedding for a potential Vanderpump Rules spin-off.

Despite Bravo cancelling plans of filming their wedding, Stassi and Beau moved ahead with their Italy wedding but had to scale back their guest list due to budget restraints.

In a recent post to social media, Stassi shared another mother-daughter shot of herself and Hartford from their special time in Italy and it seems that all the speed bumps were still worth their while.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shares shots with daughter Hartford from time in Italy

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi shared an intimate picture of herself as she held Hartford on her hip. Hartford focused her sights on something off camera while Stassi gazed lovingly at her daughter.

In matching crisp white dresses and posing with an elaborate wallpapered background behind them, Stassi and Hartford were the picture of beauty.

Stassi captioned the post, “Been reminiscing. Core memory right here.”

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark enjoy more family time on Lake Arrowhead

Stassi’s most recent share about the family’s time in Italy came hot on the heels of another series of pictures from a day in the sun while at Lake Arrowhead.

The Off With My Head author stunned in a black strapless bathing suit while Hartford wore an adorable long sleeved bathing suit number and an LA Rams color-themed lifejacket.

“Boat day series,” she captioned the post.

The family themed post amassed nearly 200 comments loving on Stassi and her little family.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.