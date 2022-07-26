Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder hits the water with Beau Clark and daughter Hartford

Pump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder heads to Lake Arrowhead with husband Beau Clark and daughter Hartford. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is soaking up all the summer sun and recently enjoyed a “boat day” with her husband Beau Clark and their 1-year-old daughter Hartford.

The little family of three is big on family outings and can often be found wandering theme parks like Disneyland and Stassi’s personal favorite — Universal Studios.

However, their most recent family adventure didn’t include rides or Universal Studios’ famous hot dogs. Instead, Stassi, Beau, and Hartford spent a day on the water at Lake Arrowhead in California.

Taking to her social media, Stassi shared a series of snaps from their fun in the sun and naturally, baby Hartford was front and center.

As Hartford grows, it seems more and more that she has her mother’s sassy personality and it certainly showed through Stassi’s latest post.

“Boat day series,” she captioned the pictures.

Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark enjoy ‘boat day’ with daughter Hartford

Stassi’s post to Instagram captured several key moments from their time at Lake Arrowhead. In the first shot, Stassi kneeled behind Hartford while she stood at the edge of the boat, allowing her little one to use her as a means of support.

Decked out in a long-sleeved floral bathing suit and a yellow and blue lifejacket, Hartford was well prepared for some water fun. Her hair was also gathered into a high ponytail to keep it out of her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Hartford looked adorable in her swim attire, Stassi didn’t disappoint with her swimwear attire either. The Off With My Head author donned a simple, black, strapless one-piece with tasteful cutouts around her ribcage.

Stassi’s hair was also pulled up and away from her face, while her eyes were protected from the sun’s rays with a stylish pair of dark shades.

The next snap gave followers another view of Hartford’s swimwear, including her white sandals while she blew a kiss at the camera.

Stassi also managed to capture a tender moment between Hartford and Beau as they snuggled up for the perfect boat cuddle. Holding Hartford against his chest, Beau gently stroked Hartford’s hair while she looked off across the lake.

Other shots from the same series included Hartford posing with Stassi’s mom, Stassi planting a kiss on Hartford’s cheek, and the mother-daughter duo playing out on the water.

Stassi spends family time with Beau and Hartford amid drama with former co-star Brittany Cartwright

Stassi’s carefree boat day comes hot on the heels of some pretty intense drama between her and former Pump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the two longtime friends recently had a falling out after Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor failed to make it to Stassi and Beau’s Italy wedding.

Stassi initially shaded Brittany and Jax on an episode of her podcast when, without naming names, she told listeners that two of their friends bailed at the last minute. Stassi explained how frustrating it was for them and to make matters worse, they didn’t hear the news directly from the couple but from mutual friends instead.

Although it was initially only speculation that the couple was Brittany and Jax, the rumors were soon confirmed when Brittany spoke out about the incident while appearing on the Betches Mom podcast.

“There’s some things going on [with Stassi,] which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out,” Brittany said at the time.

She brought the subject up again just days later when she appeared on Scheana Shay’s podcast and confirmed she still wasn’t on speaking terms with Stassi.

“I feel terrible and still feel terrible and I do love them. I think about it all the time. I’ve reached out since the wedding,” she said. “I haven’t gotten any response just yet. I’ll try again in a couple weeks or something. I just like to make things right.”

It remains to be seen if the two moms will be able to mend their friendship.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.