Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder gives update on facial psoriasis, says ‘hopefully this helps someone out’

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder opened up about her struggles with facial psoriasis, hoping that she’d be able to help others by being honest and transparent about her experiences.

Long time Vanderpump Rules viewers know that Stassi has come a long way with her comfort in showing her more vulnerable sides. Since welcoming her daughter Hartford in January 2021, it seems Stassi has put even more emphasis on sharing the “real” sides of her life.

In a recent post on social media, Stassi shared an intimate look at her experience with psoriasis and some tips about what others may find helpful.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared side by side photos of herself. In both photos, Stassi is bare-faced with no makeup on. However, there is a stark difference between the photos as one shows her in a psoriasis flareup, and the other selfie shows her face with the inflammation under control.

In the post’s caption, Stassi shared that although she’s aware there were no direct requests for her to talk about psoriasis, she thought she might be able to help by noting what has worked for her.

“No one asked for this post but — Psoriasis isn’t my fave,” she began the post’s caption. “Photo on the left [is from] when I was stressed as f**k. Photo on the right a couple weeks later.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

She continued to add that while she didn’t have all the answers, there were a few theories that she had noticed which may be helpful.

Stassi shares her theories on what makes her psoriasis better and what causes it to flare up

“I wish I could say I had tips to keep it under control. I don’t, really. Although I do have a theory that red wine & anxiety make it worse. And another theory that orgasms (tmi?) and extra hydration make it better?”

The mother of one and published author concluded that her biggest tip would be to seek the help of a dermatologist since she’s found that to be the most beneficial.

“[My Dermatologist] prescribed me some topical stuff for my specific psoriasis condition. So fellow psoriasis people, I highly recommend seeing a dermatologist even though we’re always told there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“Felt the need to share, because I have always felt very hopeless about my facial psoriasis, so hopefully this helps someone out,” she added.

