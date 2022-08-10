Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder channels ‘Season 1 Stassi’ in newest look

Stassi Schroeder showed off her latest hair color and said she’s “not mad” at the resemblance to someone familiar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder switched up her look and seeing the results is truly a blast from the past.

The OG made her Pump Rules debut in Season 1 of the hit Bravo show and before the platinum blonde look took off, Stassi’s early days were filled with more of a strawberry blonde flair.

Known for her blazing looks and matching attitude, the two-time best selling author has consistently wowed with her classic but bold choices.

Over the years, she has made slight adjustments to her style and overall look, but is never one to stray too far from what she loves.

However, it looks like Stassi is looking to shake up her style once again by giving a nod to her former, younger, and SUR server days with her latest hair color choice.

Stassi surprised her fans and followers by showing off her new do on social media.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder debuts new hair color

Over on her Instagram, the Off With My Head author uploaded a new selfie showing off her latest hair color.

Keeping it simple with a black, spaghetti-strapped top, Stassi let her beautiful face take center stage. Her now darker blonde locks cascaded in curls framing her face with a middle part taking her millennial look up a notch.

She kept her makeup simple with a neutral eye and lip combo.

Captioning the post, Stassi wrote, “It’s giving season 1 stassi… and I’m not mad at it.”

Stassi compares her newest look to her early Pump Rules days

To remind her followers of where she started back in Season 1, Stassi included a throwback picture from a Season 1 confessional look.

A very young Stassi was clearly giving sass to the producers in the still, but her hair was very similar in color to her newest hue.

The nod to her younger self was a nostalgic walk down memory lane for the mom of one, and it isn’t the first time in recent weeks that she’s reminisced about the past.

Stassi also recently recreated her engagement photos with her husband Beau Clark. The two got engaged just over three years ago and when they had the opportunity to recreate their photos in the same cemetery, they couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to include their biggest change to date — daughter Hartford.

Born in January 2021, Hartford was the first baby born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

And as Stassi noted in her post to Instagram Stories, “Mama & Papa got engaged 3 years ago today.”

“Ahh to be stress free with loads of sleep all the time. I had less wrinkles & he had less greys,” she joked.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.